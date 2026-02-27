Ajit Pawar crash: Sena ministers blacklist VSR Ventures; CID says no angle ruled out

MUMBAI/PUNE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, along with other Sena ministers will no longer use aircraft operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, the private charter company that owned the Learjet 45 which crashed in Baramati on January 28, killing deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives at Vidhan Bhavan during the Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Mumbai, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2026_000351B) (PTI)

The decision was announced on Thursday even as the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) said it its probe is centred on establishing whether the crash was a case of sabotage, criminal negligence or a tragic accident. No angle has been ruled out at this stage, the agency said.

The CID made the announcement amid a rash of allegations, including claims that VSR Ventures did not follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and pressure mounting for an independent inquiry. Under these circumstances, Sena leaders on Wednesday decided not to use the services of VSR Ventures, whose aircraft are routinely chartered by VVIPs such as Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and the state’s governor, as well as VVIPs across the country. Concerns escalated on Tuesday, when four of the company’s aircraft were grounded after a special audit was carried out by the DGCA.

On Thursday, Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat told the media, “They (VSR Ventures) operate aircraft as if they are autorickshaws. The company has had three accidents in the last few years.’’

Pointing to recent accidents involving private charters, including an air ambulance crash and a helicopter crash, Shirsat said, “Shinde saheb covers three to four districts a day. We have urged him to avoid VSR Ventures. He has a busy schedule and frequently asks helicopter pilots to do quick landings.”

VK Singh, who owns VSR Ventures, did not respond to HT’s attempts to reach him for comment.

The crash, which claimed Pawar’s life and that of four others, has triggered intense political debate, with leaders across party lines demanding transparency and accountability. Some have alleged possible negligence in aircraft maintenance and regulatory oversight, while others have cautioned against speculation until official findings are made public. Still others claim VSR Ventures’ high-profile political connections have helped it elude close scrutiny, for now.

But there are those who are determined to find out what really happened on the flight that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life. Among them is NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who is also a nephew of the deceased NCP chief. He is backed by his party’s political ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which alleges that political links prevented Rohit from registering an FIR with the Marine Drive police in Ajit Pawar’s death, on Wednesday.

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Thursday, “A relative of the state’s deputy chief minister wants to file a complaint at the police station. At the same time, the police get a call from a leader asking them not to take the complaint.”

He also claimed that many political leaders have links with VSR Ventures. “Civil aviation minister Rama Naidu is from the TDP party, and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has links with the owner of VSR Ventures. Who will investigate,” Raut asked.

As demands for an impartial investigation into the January 28 crash grow lounder, the state CID sought to dispel these concerns. Additional director-general Sunil Ramanand said on Thursday, “The purpose of the CID probe is to ascertain whether the crash was caused by deliberate interference, serious lapses in safety protocols, or any other criminal act.”

The CID is examining maintenance records, flight logs, crew details, airworthiness compliance documents and communication records as part of its investigation. Officials said technical experts are assisting the agency in analysing wreckage material and digital data recovered from the crash site.

Ramanand said the CID is also coordinating with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is conducting a parallel technical investigation into the cause of the crash. The CID will factor in the AAIB’s findings before drawing conclusions on criminal liability, he said.

Meanwhile, a public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court, seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to conduct an independent enquiry into the Baramati crash.

The petitioner, Ketan Tirodkar, said he had filed applications invoking the Right to Information Act, but had received no response from the Director General of Civil Aviation, the Chief Minister’s Office and the Baramati Police Station. Tirodkar had sought details regarding protocol records, date and name of the individual who made the flight bookings, number of landing requests made by the flight commander for alternative runways at Baramati airport, black box analysis, etc.