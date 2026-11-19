MUMBAI: In order to teach schoolchildren about natural and manmade disasters, safety measures and emergency responses, the Maharashtra government is set to distribute disaster management booklets to Class 7 and Class 8 students across the state. The move has raised eyebrows in Mantralaya, where all-round expenditure is being curtailed in order to divert funds for drought-mitigation work.

Amid drought fund cuts, govt to spend ₹20 crore on disaster management booklets

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Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in October 2026 had directed all government departments to cut departmental expenditure by 20% and to use their allocated funds judiciously amid concerns about the economic slowdown coupled with the growing burden of the drought situation. The district planning and development committees were also ordered to give priority to water supply, conservation and drought-mitigation works while allocating funds. Against this backdrop, the decision to spend ₹20 crore is startling.

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According to an order issued by the disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department on November 17, the expenditure for the project has been approved under the preparedness and capacity-building component of the 15th Finance Commission.

The booklets will cover around 30 to 40 types of natural and manmade disasters, explaining the precautions to be taken before, during and after a disaster. The government has directed that the content be presented through simple storytelling, photographs, infographics and QR codes. An animated character will be developed to make the subject more engaging for schoolchildren, and the booklet will encourage them to act as disaster ambassadors, spreading awareness to the wider community.

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{{^usCountry}} The content will be designed according to the age and intellectual capacity of students and will explain the causes and consequences of disasters, preventive measures, warning systems and precautionary steps to protect themselves and others. It will also include practical guidance on responding to emergencies. The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pune, will certify the content through the school education department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The content will be designed according to the age and intellectual capacity of students and will explain the causes and consequences of disasters, preventive measures, warning systems and precautionary steps to protect themselves and others. It will also include practical guidance on responding to emergencies. The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pune, will certify the content through the school education department. {{/usCountry}}

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A Mantralaya official termed the expenditure on the booklets as “unwarranted”. “In this grave drought situation, funds should be used very carefully,” he said. “The decision to spend ₹20 crore on booklets is clearly not an administrative decision; it’s been taken due to orders from political bosses.”

According to officials from the disaster management, relief and rehabilitation department, the budgetary allocation for disaster management mitigation works is around ₹1,400 crore and this money is supposed to be spent on mitigating natural and other calamities. As part of drought mitigation, the department has proposed soil and water conservation works of around ₹100 crore.