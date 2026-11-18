Mumbai: Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan will be provided additional security following an assessment by the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said on Tuesday, amid concerns over a security threat to the actor.

iMumbai, India - November 08, 2026: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, on the occasion of Diwali in Juhu in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, November 08, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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Speaking to mediapersons, Kadam said the police would conduct a thorough assessment before deciding on the required protection.

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The move comes amid a series of bomb threats on the 84-year-old actor’s Jalsa residence in Juhu recently. Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a suspected planned firing attack on Amitabh Bachchan, outside his residence, with the arrest of a shooter involved in the murder of social media influencer Madhusudan Singh, alias Mad Sandhu, in Amritsar on October 3.

“Amitabh Bachchan is a respected father figure, and protecting him is the responsibility of Mumbai Police. The force has strong intelligence capabilities and remains committed to controlling criminal activities, addressing potential threats, and ensuring the safety of every Mumbaikar,” Kadam said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that Mumbai police will provide security to anyone who requires it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that Mumbai police will provide security to anyone who requires it. {{/usCountry}}

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Kadam also warned that attempts to create fear and extort money in Mumbai would not succeed. He said the Mumbai Police had strong intelligence networks and had successfully tackled criminal activities in the city.

“Those who challenge Mumbai Police should remember the fate of gangsters who challenged the force in the past and face the consequences,” he said.