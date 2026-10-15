MUMBAI: The BMC has decided to suspend its rule that holds architects and licenced surveyors accountable along with developers for air pollution at construction sites. The decision follows a meeting on October 8 between architects’ representatives and the civic administration. The meeting was held after a letter written by the Council of Architecture to the municipal commissioner, voicing their opposition to the move.

Architects get relief as BMC suspends dust-pollution rule

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In its letter, the council had opposed the BMC’s September 2 circular, which stated that their licences would be suspended for failure to implement air pollution mitigation measures at construction sites.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

On Wednesday, chief engineer, development planning, BMC, Sunil Rathod, said the BMC will go ahead with the approval process for new projects without holding architects and licensed surveyors responsible for air and dust pollution. “This is an interim measure until the rule is amended,” Rathod said. “We have issued this circular as many projects are pending.”

He added, “The high-power committee felt that architects and licenced surveyors are not directly responsible; the site supervisor and bulders are responsible for pollution.”

Architect Shirish Sukhatme said, “Dust pollution and air pollution hazards emerge not during construction of the superstructure, but while demolishing the building and carrying out excavation of basements. In this activity, architects have a very limited role to play.” He suggested that the BMC ask developers to hand over a deposit as a guarantee against pollution, a sum that can be returned after excavation and demolition is complete.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Architect Vilas Nagalkar and a member of the Practising Engineers Architects and Town Planners Association, agreed. “Architects engaged for new building plans have almost no role in this phase. Actual execution on site is in the hands of the contractor. Hence, seeking any undertaking from architects was not justified.’’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Architect Vilas Nagalkar and a member of the Practising Engineers Architects and Town Planners Association, agreed. “Architects engaged for new building plans have almost no role in this phase. Actual execution on site is in the hands of the contractor. Hence, seeking any undertaking from architects was not justified.’’ {{/usCountry}}