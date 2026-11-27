MUMBAI: The foot overbridge (FOB) built by the Indian Army at Prabhadevi station may be demolished to make way for the new sixth line being built by the Western Railway (WR). The army had built three FOBs on Mumbai’s suburban rail network after the Elphinstone Road stampede in 2017. The one at Prabhadevi station, then called Elphinstone Road, was the first of the three to be constructed.

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Now, WR is considering razing the FOB as it obstructs the alignment of the sixth railway line, which will segregate long-distance and suburban local trains. “We are inspecting the area around the bridge as the space is required for the sixth railway line between Khar and Mumbai Central. We are also examining the space to construct an alternative bridge for commuters,” said a WR official. He added that there are other bridges in the vicinity that commuters could use. Alternatively, if the FOB is not demolished, it could be extended, the official said.

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The sixth railway line between Khar and Mumbai Central is being built under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). Separating long-distance and local trains would increase the carrying capacity on one of the railway’s busiest corridors, reduce conflicts between express and local trains and improve punctuality.

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{{^usCountry}} Prabhadevi and Parel railway stations cater to 200,000 to 400,000 commuters every day, with offices, commercial complexes and residential areas in their vicinity. A large number of passengers use the FOB to access these establishments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prabhadevi and Parel railway stations cater to 200,000 to 400,000 commuters every day, with offices, commercial complexes and residential areas in their vicinity. A large number of passengers use the FOB to access these establishments. {{/usCountry}}

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The FOB was built by the Indian Army in just 117 days following the Elphinstone Road station stampede in 2017. Twenty-three commuters lost their lives, following which a decision was taken to construct three FOBs on Mumbai’s suburban railway network with the assistance of the army.

Accordingly, the Bombay Engineering Group, also known as the Bombay Sappers, constructed bridges at Prabhadevi-Parel, Curry Road and Ambivli stations. The Prabhadevi-Parel bridge, built at a cost of ₹10 crore, was inaugurated in February 2018.

The first phase of the new sixth line, covering the 17-km Borivali-Khar Road stretch, has been commissioned. The remaining 13-km Khar-Mumbai Central section is facing land-acquisition challenges. The project, estimated to cost ₹919 crore, is targeted for completion by December 2027.