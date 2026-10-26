Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s release of audio clips claiming to feature an internal conversation among BJP functionaries has triggered a flurry of allegations and counter-allegations. But the key question is: who handed the recordings to Jarange-Patil, assuming they have not been fabricated?

Audio leak triggers political intrigue

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According to insiders in the BJP and Shiv Sena, one of the suspects is a minister in the ruling coalition who belongs to the Maratha community. The alleged motive: to kill two birds with one stone by damaging both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

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While Fadnavis has announced a forensic examination to establish the authenticity of the recordings, the clips have already gone viral. A conversation on how to corner Jarange-Patil could trigger a backlash against the BJP and Fadnavis among Marathas. Both the BJP and Shiv Sena camps believe Jarange-Patil’s support among Marathas has waned. Nevertheless, they remain wary of the political fallout of the controversy.

The minister in question could also be among the contenders if Fadnavis moves to national politics and the BJP’s top bosses rule out Shinde as his successor. The minister is also said to have developed good relations with the Maratha activist.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Fadnavis’s close aides have launched their own probe to connect the dots. Significantly, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, a close aide of the CM, made a quick trip to Delhi two days ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Fadnavis’s close aides have launched their own probe to connect the dots. Significantly, BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, a close aide of the CM, made a quick trip to Delhi two days ago. {{/usCountry}}

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Sensing the potential fallout, Shinde on Saturday asked his party colleagues to stop attacking both the BJP and Jarange-Patil. Jarange-Patil, for his part, has claimed that he possesses more audio recordings. The controversy, it appears, is far from over.

Rohit Pawar skips party meeting, again

NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar’s absence from meetings called by party chief Sharad Pawar has become a talking point, not just within the party but across political circles.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar held a meeting to discuss the prevailing political situation and the drought in the state. The party’s top brass was present, except Rohit, who was in Uttarakhand. On the same day, he even posted photographs of himself and his wife outside the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

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According to party insiders, Rohit has skipped three previous party meetings as well, citing various reasons, including work in his constituency. They also point out that Sharad Pawar did not visit him during his week-long agitation in Pune, where he demanded action against Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar over the paper leak case. Several leaders, including senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) figures and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, visited Rohit during the agitation.

Significantly, these developments come amid speculation that the young legislator could join the Congress in the coming days.

Rising stakes of Satej Patil

Satej Patil, who took on the three ruling Mahayuti partners and emerged victorious in the politically significant election to the Kolhapur District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Federation, popularly known for its Gokul milk brand, is fast becoming a prominent face of the Congress.

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With an annual turnover of ₹4,185 crore, Gokul is Maharashtra’s largest milk cooperative. The BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena joined forces to win control of the federation, which has 500,000 farmers as its members, making Patil’s victory all the more significant.

Patil had been preparing for the election for several months and even skipped a few party programmes to focus on the contest. The victory also offered him sweet revenge.

A member of the legislative council, Patil was the Congress nominee for the post of Leader of the Opposition. The position, previously held by leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari and Chhagan Bhujbal, carries considerable political significance.

The opposition MVA has alleged that the ruling coalition is deliberately blocking Patil’s appointment as LoP. His latest victory could now strengthen his political standing.

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Sunetra Pawar’s OSDs on radar

Eyebrows were raised within the ruling NCP after two officers on special duty (OSDs) in deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar’s office were issued notices in connection with the Pune land deal controversy involving Amadea Enterprises, in which NCP MP Parth Pawar faced allegations.

Both officers had served under Ajit Pawar when he was deputy CM and continued in their roles after Sunetra Pawar took over the office following her husband’s death in a plane crash. They are well known among NCP ministers and legislators.

The development was a subject of discussion among party functionaries as the NCP’s top leadership met in Mumbai on Sunday.