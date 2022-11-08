Awhad stops late-night screening of movie at Thane multiplex

Former state housing minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday forcefully stopped the late-night screening of Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev at a popular multiplex in a Thane mall alleging that the film has distorted the history of Chatrapati Shivaji to create a political hype. The NCP MLA from Mumbra also targeted Akshay Kumar-starrer Vedat Marathi Veer Daudale Sath remarking that the actor is six feet tall while Shivaji was much shorter.

Soon after the NCP workers left, MNS’s Thane-Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav went to the multiplex and requested it to restart the show. “It is wrong to manhandle an audience who had come to watch a movie. The police need to arrest the accused. In the meantime, I am going to sit in the theatre and watch the whole movie; whoever wants to come and stop the show is welcomed to try and do so.”

Awhad said merely to create a hype, the movie (Har Har Mahadev) has completely distorted the facts. “Shivaji is shown sleeping on a bench while Afzal Khan is stabbing him. The actual history is different; Shivaji always knew Afzal would be stabbing him and he was ready for it. Similarly, the relationship between Bajiprabhu Deshpande and Shivaji is defamed in the movie. People are influenced by the movies and we will not let them change the history.”

He further said, “We respect the freedom of expression but this is distortion of history. We have the right to oppose it. Artistic freedom is one thing but we won’t tolerate complete distortion of facts.”

The film is portraying wrong depiction of King Shivaji and his army, he said. “The film shows his soldiers dressed like goons. It shows Baji Prabhu [one of Shivaji’s knights] taking about rebellion against King Shivaji. We won’t allow this.”

He also said it is proved that for decades movies have influenced politics in states like Tamil Nadu. “Even the characters are different, the Mavalas or soldiers were never fair and handsome. Even Akshay Kumar in another recent movie is nothing similar to the real Shivaji. Moreover, he is 53 and Shivaji died at 50.”

Meanwhile, the audience demanded that they be refunded for the ticket since the show was cancelled. After Awhad left the theatre, the audience got into an altercation with the party workers.

A movie goer said, “The show should have been cancelled before we were sold the tickets; the party workers barged into the theatre in the middle of the show and stopped it. It is our choice to watch whatever we want. Since the show was stopped, we should be refunded for the tickets.”

Awhad said, “It is true that we should have stopped the show before it started. It was a mistake on our part; I was caught up in a meeting. But, I will ensure that people get their money back.”

