MUMBAI: Two accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique will face trial in absentia after a special MCOCA court declared Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar alias Shubbu and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar proclaimed offenders, observing that they had “absconded to evade trial” and there was no immediate prospect of their arrest.

Baba Siddique murder: Lonkar, Akhtar declared proclaimed offenders; in-absentia trial next. (Hindustan Times)

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Special Judge Satyanarayan R Navander directed that the case be listed for a hearing on framing of charges and ordered the appointment of advocates from the Legal Aid Defence Counsel panel to represent the accused pair.

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The court noted that proclamations issued against Lonkar and Akhtar on July 20 had been duly published and served, according to reports submitted on August 12. However, both failed to appear despite the proclamations and standing warrants against them.

“Therefore, in the interest of justice, it would be appropriate to proceed with the trial against them in their absence, in accordance with Section 356 of the BNSS,” the judge said. Charges have not yet been framed against the two.

Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra East in October, 2024. Investigators have alleged that Lonkar and Akhtar played key roles in the conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police investigation, Lonkar allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post that was later deleted. He is accused of helping recruit the shooters and arrange weapons. Akhtar allegedly coordinated with the gunmen, arranged their accommodation and facilitated their escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police investigation, Lonkar allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post that was later deleted. He is accused of helping recruit the shooters and arrange weapons. Akhtar allegedly coordinated with the gunmen, arranged their accommodation and facilitated their escape. {{/usCountry}}

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The chargesheet alleges that gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, orchestrated the conspiracy and directed the accused through digital platforms. These allegations are yet to be established at trial.

Mohol’s bail plea rejected

In a separate order on Wednesday, the court also rejected the bail plea of Rupesh Rajendra Mohol under the stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It held that the prosecution material did not allow it to conclude that Mohol was not guilty of the offences alleged against him.

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According to the prosecution, he got a pistol and 40 rounds from Harishkumar Kashyap on Lonkar’s instructions and, with co-accused Pravin Lonkar, passed them to Aditya Gulankar for safekeeping.

The court also considered an alleged meeting in Navi Mumbai involving Mohol, Shubham Lonkar and another accused, along with confessional statements, witness statements, call-detail records and mobile-phone evidence.

The defence disputed the allegations and questioned the reliability of the confessions. The judge held that these objections required examination at trial but did not warrant bail.

Report on Anmol Bishnoi

Meanwhile, the prosecution handed the court a confidential report in a sealed envelope on what it has done to secure Anmol Bishnoi’s presence, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi. The court opened and perused the report before directing that it be kept sealed.

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The submission followed the court’s earlier criticism of the investigating agency for failing to pursue available legal avenues to secure Bishnoi’s presence, including production through video-conferencing or questioning in jail, if permitted.

The court had sought an explanation from the prosecution on the steps taken to bring the alleged mastermind into the case amid concerns over the delay.