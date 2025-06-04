Bakra Eid: Cow, bull, bullock markets ordered to be closed in Maharashtra villages

Mumbai: A day after withdrawing the controversial order to close all livestock markets in the state during the week of Bakra Eid (Eid-ul-Adha), the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog, also known as Maharashtra Commission for Cow Services, on Tuesday issued another circular asking for the suspension of livestock markets for cows, bulls and bullocks in villages for six days — between June 3 and June 8. Mumbai, India. June 02, 2025: In preparation for Bakri-Eid, an Indian goat vendor arrived with goats at Mumbai’s largest temporary goat market in the Deonar abattoir. During this time, Muslims from across Mumbai and the surrounding state come to Deonar to purchase goats to sacrifice on the day of the festival of Eid al-Adha (Bakri-Eid). Mumbai, India. June 02, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The circular stated that the order needs to be followed to ensure that the provisions of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act (MAPA), 1976, will not be violated during the Muslim festival, during which goats are slaughtered to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice.

Previously, the commission had ordered the closure of all the livestock markets in the state during the same period, leading to strong opposition from members of the Muslim community. The matter was raised by the opposition leaders in a meeting called by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for Bakra Eid, which will be celebrated on June 7.

The leaders also questioned the grounds for halting the sale of all animals, including sheep and goats, a week before the festival. Fadnavis had assured the Muslim legislators that the circular would be withdrawn.

This is the first time the commission has issued such circulars since it was formed in March 2023. In the last eight days, it has issued three circulars on the matter.

The first circular, issued on May 27, directed all the agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) to close all the livestock markets between June 3 and June 8. After it sparked a controversy, the commission issued a second circular, on June 2, allowing livestock markets to remain open but asked the APMC markets to ensure the provisions of the MAPA would not be violated.

On Tuesday, it issued a third circular stating, “Keeping in view of the Bakri Eid festival, you are requested that no livestock markets of cows, bulls and bullocks be operated from June 3 to 8 in any of the villages under your jurisdiction to ensure the provisions of Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976 will not be violated.”

The Maharashtra government formed the commission in 2023 to strictly implement its decision to protect cows and their progeny in the state. It was mandated to supervise the rearing of unproductive livestock rendered unfit for milk, breeding, carrying work, or agricultural purposes, as the state government believes the number of these livestock will rise because of its beef ban.

The commission was expected to coordinate with various government agencies to stop non-productive cattle from going to slaughterhouses, which is illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995, which was passed in March 2015. Not only this, the commission will monitor all the gaushalas (cowsheds) formed for stray and unproductive cattle. It also has the power to provide them with financial assistance wherever required.