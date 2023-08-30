News / Cities / Mumbai News / 50-year-old BARC scientist dies by suicide

50-year-old BARC scientist dies by suicide

ByVinay Dalvi
Aug 30, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Mumbai: A 50-year-old scientist working with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) died by suicide on Monday. The police said prima facie they do not suspect anything suspicious, as the scientist left a suicide note and was also being treated by psychiatrists, but the police are verifying the writing on the note.

The deceased, Manish Somnath Sharma, 50, was found by his wife, Neetu Manish Sharma, 48, a resident of BARC when she returned home in the evening.

Neetu, with the help of their neighbours immediately rushed Sharma to the BARC hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Later, the Trombay police found a suicide note where the scientist had apologised to his wife and mother for not living up to their expectations.

“We got the suicide note, and the family told us that he was being treated by psychiatrists. We will be sending the note to writing experts at Kalina Forensic Laboratory. We are also checking where he was being treated and by which psychiatrists,” said the police officer.

Sharma has been working with BARC since 2000 as a scientific officer and has performed various critical tasks. He was a student of IIT, Delhi, and is also a native of Delhi. Sharma has a son who used to stay with the family, said the police officer.

The police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter for now.

