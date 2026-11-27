MUMBAI: The owner of the jewellery store in Mahim which was fired upon on Wednesday had received at least three threat messages in the past, including one demanding ₹10 crore as ransom, he has told investigators. Police suspect the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may be behind the threat messages on account of the modus operandi of the accused and the language used in the threats, officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Two unidentified assailants fired two-three rounds at PC Jain Jewellers on Lady Jamshedjee Road in Mahim around 7.30 pm on Wednesday (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) more less

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As reported by HT earlier, two unidentified assailants fired two-three rounds at PC Jain Jewellers on Lady Jamshedjee Road in Mahim around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and subsequently fled the spot on a motorbike. On Thursday, police recorded the statement of Bharat Meghraj Jain, 45, the owner of the jewellery store.

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According to Jain’s statement, he received the first threat message on October 18, saying “You will take a bullet”, following a call from an unknown number which he did not answer. He spoke to his brother-in-law, Ashok Jain, about the matter and the latter advised him to ignore the message as it could be spam.

On October 24, Bharat Jain received two more calls from an unknown number which he did not answer. He then received a message asking him to keep the money ready. On October 31, he received another message which stated, “Hail Lord Ram. Don’t use your brain too much. I have your birth chart. Even if you get Z-plus security, you will have to pay the money. You will see Yamraj (god of death)...You will have to pay ₹10 crore.”

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{{^usCountry}} The jeweller spoke to his brother-in-law again after receiving the third message, and decided to answer calls from the unknown number the next time, as he suspected the messages to be the handiwork of cyber frauds. However, instead of calling or messaging Jain again, assailants fired at his shop on Wednesday evening and fled from the spot on a motorbike. While the glass panel in front of the shop was shattered, no one was injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jeweller spoke to his brother-in-law again after receiving the third message, and decided to answer calls from the unknown number the next time, as he suspected the messages to be the handiwork of cyber frauds. However, instead of calling or messaging Jain again, assailants fired at his shop on Wednesday evening and fled from the spot on a motorbike. While the glass panel in front of the shop was shattered, no one was injured in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mahim police subsequently registered a case for alleged attempt to murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

On Thursday, police said the bike on which the assailants fled had been stolen from Nahik and was found dumped in Bandra.

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“We have already interrogated the bike owner. We are questioning some other suspects based on the mobile numbers provided by the jeweller and are tracking the assailants via CCTV footage,” a police officer said. “We are also checking if the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has any connection with the matter.”