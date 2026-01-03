BEST driver misled cops about shift, tried to pin blame on another driver for accident

MUMBAI: Investigation into the BEST bus accident that killed four people and injured 11 others outside Bhandup railway station recently has revealed that the e-bus driver, Santosh Sawant, had misled the cops earlier when he had allegedly claimed that he took the wheels of the bus at the start of his shift that evening. On Friday, it emerged that he had already driven the bus on a previous shift and that the accident took place in his second shift. Accused BEST bus driver Santosh Sawant (Hindustan Times)

The police officers said that Sawant had been allegedly misleading them so far trying to pin the blame of the e-bus being on a ‘drive’ mode and not ‘neutral’ mode on the previous driver. Investigators arrived at this conclusion by recording statements of other drivers and scanning the CCTV footage.

“Statements of previous drivers and others at the bus terminal revealed that Sawant had already made one trip before the accident on the bus,” said a police officer from Bhandup police station.

“Sawant pressed the accelerator instead of the brake due to which the bus jerked and as a response to stimulus, he maneuvered the vehicle to the right, and unable to control it crashed into pedestrians,” added the officer.

Sawant has been a BEST employee for the last 15 years and driving e-buses since the last three months. Police said that probe revealed that the accident was “Sawant’s fault and he was making attempts to mislead the police”.

Sawant who was arrested by the police on the day of the accident will be produced before the court on Saturday for a second remand. The RTO report which the police received on Friday stated that the vehicle was in driving condition and there was no technical fault.