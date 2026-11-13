BEST signs agreement for 1,500 electric buses; 125 routes set for revival in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking signed a concession agreement on Thursday to induct 1,500 air-conditioned electric midi buses under the Union government's PM E-Drive scheme.

The agreement marks a step towards restoring discontinued bus services, improving last-mile connectivity and restoring up to 125 discontinued routes. (X/@krownnist/ Representative)

The agreement marks a step towards restoring discontinued bus services, improving last-mile connectivity and restoring up to 125 discontinued routes.

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The 9-metre-long electric buses will be introduced in phases and are expected to serve residential neighbourhoods, high-density corridors, and areas with narrow, steep roads where operating 12-metre buses is difficult. The expansion is also expected to improve connectivity between residential areas, Metro stations and railway stations.

Earlier this year, the BEST Committee had approved the procurement of the 1,500 buses under a wet lease arrangement. Under such an arrangement, the private vendor provides the bus, the driver, and maintenance while the agency manages routes or ticketing.

The fleet has been divided between two private companies, with one supplying 1,050 buses and the other the remaining 450, according to a BEST spokesperson.

According to the BEST official, after the signing of the concession agreement, BEST is expected to induct around 225 buses in March 2027, with the balance to be inducted in phases up to March 2028. Over a year, the planned induction may happen in four phases, comprising 225, 375, 450 and 450 buses.

The expected impact

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{{^usCountry}} The additional buses will enable the undertaking to expand its existing network from around 400 routes to approximately 525. Priority will be given to routes discontinued over the past couple of years due to operational constraints and shortage of buses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The additional buses will enable the undertaking to expand its existing network from around 400 routes to approximately 525. Priority will be given to routes discontinued over the past couple of years due to operational constraints and shortage of buses. {{/usCountry}}

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The smaller buses are expected to improve services in areas such as Vikhroli, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg, where narrow roads and steep stretches pose challenges for larger buses. They will also strengthen feeder connectivity to the expanding Metro network and suburban railway stations, providing commuters with additional public transport options.

The buses will feature ultra-low entry floors to facilitate easier boarding, including for wheelchair users. They will also be equipped with Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries, air suspension, fast DC charging technology, 360-degree CCTV surveillance, Intelligent Transport Management Systems and fire detection and suppression systems.

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For commuters, the revival of discontinued routes could improve access to areas that have experienced reduced bus connectivity, while additional feeder services could improve Metro and railway journeys.

The actual impact will depend on the phased delivery of buses, their deployment across depots and the restoration of routes based on passenger demand.