BEST to review nearly 3K bus drivers’ old records

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking issued a three-point directive involving drivers on Thursday bearing in mind passenger safety.

As part of the mandate, all 27 depots will review records of drivers to check if anyone has been previously suspended, and should such an instance be revealed, they should be kept out of active driving. Additionally, all drivers will undergo mandatory refresher and skill-upgradation training on e-buses, for which mobile driver training vehicles will be made available.

The move comes a day after Hindustan Times reported that Santosh Sawant, the BEST driver involved in the Bhandup accident that killed four people, had faced suspension in the past. He was also cautioned for his action in his 14-year career as a BEST driver.

Sonia Sethi, general manager of BEST, declared that the directive be strictly implemented by all bus depots. “This has been done in the wake of the recent incident and with a view to reinforcing passenger safety,” said a BEST official.

Going forward, the administration will review records of the drivers of 2743 wet lease and BEST-owned buses. “A comprehensive review of drivers’ service records has been undertaken. Drivers with a history of default, repeated violations, or prior suspension will be withdrawn from active driving duties immediately. They will not be deployed until further review and clearance,” said a senior BEST official.

The unions however questioned this move as there are 9000-odd drivers apart from wet lease drivers, who work for operators and not the Undertaking. “It would be difficult to control them. Also, finding drivers with spotless records is a tall ask,” said a BEST union leader.

The mandatory refresher and skill-upgradation training of all e-bus drivers will focus on defensive driving, safe handling of e-buses, speed regulation, braking behaviour, and an understanding of overall road safety practices. It falls upon the depot managers to ensure compliance of the mandate, said BEST sources. The depots will also deploy a mobile driver training vehicle integrated into the training programme. This is being done to ensure uniform dissemination of safety practices and on-site sensitisation of drivers.

Those drivers who were involved in accidents will be temporarily assigned alternative duties, in a manner that reinforces safety awareness and accountability, without prejudice to due process, said a BEST official.

“In the past, BEST drivers used to test the new buses and submit their feedback based on which changes in the vehicles were made. However, there is a change in the institutional culture now due to wet leasing and hence the need for proper training,” said Hussain Indorewala, co-convenor, Amchi Mumbai Amchi BEST, a citizens’ initiative to revive BEST.