The number of people falling ill after eating chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in Bhiwandi more than doubled in just two days, rising from 56 to 116, with victims suffering from vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever. While 107 remain hospitalised, four patients — two children and two women — whose condition deteriorated have been shifted to Thane Civil Hospital. Nine have recovered and been discharged. The outbreak is the second major shawarma-linked food poisoning incident in the powerloom town in about five months.

A medical staff attend to a victim after at least 53 people, including 17 children, have been hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a roadside eatery. (PTI) more less

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The stall, AK Shawarma at Vanjarpatti Naka, was an unauthorised establishment and has since been demolished by the civic body. It was reportedly popular among local residents, office-goers and youngsters, who would queue up for its shawarmas and wraps. Priced at just ₹50, the chicken shawarma was advertised as being served in kabus, a Middle Eastern flatbread similar to pita, with chicken and garlic mayonnaise.

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The owner is currently untraceable, with police searching for him.

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The outbreak has affected 56 men, 35 women and 25 children. Several patients were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital after developing symptoms a day after consuming the shawarma on Monday. Eight more people, including a pregnant woman, were brought to the civic hospital on Wednesday, with doctors reporting persistent vomiting and diarrhoea.

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{{^usCountry}} “The vitals of all eight are stable at present; however, they are still suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, which will take time to subside with the help of antibiotics,” said a doctor from the civic hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The vitals of all eight are stable at present; however, they are still suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, which will take time to subside with the help of antibiotics,” said a doctor from the civic hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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Traces to past food poisoning outbreak

The incident recalls a June 2026 food poisoning outbreak in Bhiwandi’s Khandupada area, where 107 people fell ill after eating shawarma from Famous Shawarma. Laboratory tests detected Salmonella, E. coli, and another contaminant. Operating with an expired Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licence, the outlet was sealed, partially demolished, and booked by police, while all patients recovered without any fatalities.

Following the latest outbreak, municipal commissioner Anmol Sagar ordered strict civic action against illegal food stalls and pushcarts across the city. A day and night bulldozer demolition drive cleared unauthorised stalls, encroachments, and vendors selling food in the open. Civic teams, including assistant commissioner Saeed Chivane, beat inspectors Ramakant Mhatre and Dhanraj Patil, licensing staff member Mangesh Gaikwad, and Ward 2 personnel, inspected kitchen hygiene, raw chicken and meat storage, and mandatory safety registrations. Sagar warned unlicensed, unhygienic vendors of strict punitive and legal action.

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Patient vomit and stool samples were sent for chemical and microbiological examination. Meanwhile, Nizampura police registered an FIR on Tuesday against the absconding eatery owner under Sections 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.