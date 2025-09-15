After lying low for quite a while, 77-year-old Chhagan Bhujbal is back in the reckoning, leading OBC leaders in the stir against the Mahayuti government’s decision to use the Hyderabad Gazette records to issue Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to all Marathas. Bhujbal has taken a stand against the government that he is part of even as his party, the NCP, is silent on the Maratha-versus-OBC tussle. Bhujbal, Fadnavis and the OBCs

Interestingly, early last week, it looked like the veteran politician would scale down his attack after his initial forceful sound bites. On Tuesday, he attended the cabinet meeting, which he had boycotted the previous week, and even met CM Devendra Fadnavis to submit demands on behalf of his OBC outfit. However, the next day, he turned aggressive again, immediately after travelling with Fadnavis by plane to Nashik for a function, publicly declaring in Nashik that there could be anarchy if the confusion over the quota issue continued.

It is believed that the chief minister had a word with Bhujbal on the issue. Members of the Mahayuti are now wondering whether Fadnavis could not convince him or does not mind his minister adopting an aggressive line on the OBC issue since this could send a message to the community that there are people in the government who look after their interests. After all, OBCs are important for the ruling Mahayuti, especially the BJP.

Reservation blues

While Bhujbal is vocal, several other OBC leaders in the ruling alliance, though silent, are tense about the current situation. According to them, OBCs are uneasy, not just because their existing quota could get reduced—their fear is that Marathas who get Kunbi certificates will even corner political reservation in the local body polls. Twenty-seven percent of seats in district councils, panchayat samitis and municipal bodies are reserved for OBCs, and in many parts of Maharashtra, the political tussle is between them and Marathas. Given that Marathas managed to wangle a slice of the OBC quota in education and jobs, the fear is that they will also corner the OBC political seats by pressuring political parties, leading to a reduction in the influence of existing castes in the OBC bloc. “We are wondering how to address this concern and also prevent any bitterness that could come out of it in local politics,” said a BJP minister.

Pawar supports Pawar

The controversy over Ajit Pawar threatening woman IPS officer Anjana Krishna for taking action in an illegal Murrum stone mining case in Solapur came as an opportunity for the opposition to train its guns on the deputy CM whose spin doctors have been trying to depict him as a no-nonsense administrator. However, while several leaders from the rival NCP (SP) lambasted Ajit, MLA Rohit Pawar took a softer stand, saying it could have happened because Ajit is unable to communicate well in Hindi. This surprised opposition parties but not Rohit’s party colleagues who are well aware of the love-hate relationship between the uncle and nephew. For instance, Ajit had avoided campaigning for BJP candidate Ram Shinde against Rohit in Karjat-Jamkhed for the assembly elections. But months later, he declared on a public platform that his nephew got elected because he did not visit the latter’s constituency. Curiously, the granddaddy of the party, Sharad Pawar, is mum on the entire episode.

Continuing one-upmanship

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ latest directive to the Eknath Shinde-led urban development department (UDD)—that only IAS officers should be appointed to head municipal corporations—is being seen in Mantralaya as another instance of the CM letting Shinde know who is running the government.

During his CM tenure and even later, Shinde preferred heads of smaller civic bodies from the state administration, especially in Thane and Palghar districts. Fadnavis has now asked the UDD to amend the rules that allow 15 out of 29 civic bodies to be run by CO-cadre officers. Since IAS officers come under the control of the chief minister, who heads the general administration department, the directive will translate into Shinde having less control over civic bodies, say Mantralaya officials. It appears that the tussle between the two is far from over.

NCP’s blue-eyed boy

Suraj Chavan is clearly his NCP bosses’ blue-eyed boy. Following the viral video of him kicking and punching a Chhava Sanghatana leader who threw playing cards on state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, he was dismissed as the youth wing head of the party. However, within weeks he was promoted as general secretary of the state unit even before the police investigation in the case was complete. Now he has been nominated on a government panel to decide the youth policy of the state. Evidently, loyalty still pays in politics.