Thane: The District Animal Husbandry Department has confirmed a case of bird flu at the official residence of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre in Bara Bangla, Thane East. The diagnosis was made on Tuesday night after samples from two deceased chickens were tested. Bird flu hits Thane police commissioner’s residence, 11 chickens culled within 1 km

As a precautionary measure, more than 11 chickens within a one-kilometre radius were culled on Wednesday. Officials have assured the public that the infection is contained to this area and has not spread further.

The bungalow, named Priyadarshini, houses a variety of birds, including chickens, turkeys, and other breeds. According to officials, the deaths of two chickens under unusual circumstances raised an alarm, prompting their samples to be sent for laboratory analysis.

“A report received late Tuesday night confirmed bird flu,” said Dr V Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of the District Animal Husbandry Department. “Following this, all chickens within a one-kilometre radius were culled as a precautionary measure. We can confirm that the infection is confined to this area and has not affected other parts of the city.”

Ashutosh Dumbre, who assumed charge as Thane Police Commissioner in 2023, resides at Bara Bangla with his family. Before his current role, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Police and later as Additional Commissioner of Police in Thane.

When contacted for a comment on the incident, Commissioner Dumbre was unavailable.