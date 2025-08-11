Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Bizman booked for feeding pigeons atop his car

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:02 am IST

A businessman was booked on Saturday for feeding pigeons near the Dadar kabutarkhana by driving up to the spot with a grain-filled tray attached to the roof of his car

MUMBAI: A businessman was booked on Saturday for feeding pigeons near the Dadar kabutarkhana by driving up to the spot with a grain-filled tray attached to the roof of his car.

Mumbai, India - July 14, 2025: Vilas Pawar, BMC official stationed at Kabutarkhana near GPO keeps a watchful eye, to impose fines on those feeding pigeons, as dozens of birds flock to the area in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - July 14, 2025: Vilas Pawar, BMC official stationed at Kabutarkhana near GPO keeps a watchful eye, to impose fines on those feeding pigeons, as dozens of birds flock to the area in Mumbai, India, on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Mumbai police, the accused, Mahendra Sanklecha, is a resident of the Chira-Bazaar in south Mumbai. “He said several car owners had made similar arrangements to feed pigeons,” said a police officer. This comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) imposed a ban on feeding pigeons due to their adverse impact on human health.

The police have seized his car and registered a case under sections 223 (disobeying a lawful order issued by a public servant), 270 (public nuisance), and 271 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

