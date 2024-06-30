MUMBAI: The core committee of the BJP, on Saturday, decided to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections as NDA, and, also, sent out the message that the party will not end ties with the NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The party is preparing a blueprint of action plan for the assembly elections, which includes improvement in the process of selection of candidates, set a strong counter-narrative to the opposition MVA’s campaign against it, and launch effective campaigns of all government schemes. It will be finalised in a meeting of the state working committee in Pune on July 14. BJP core committee decides to fight assembly polls as NDA, Will not end ties with Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co in-charge Ashwini Vaishnav chaired the meeting attended by state leaders like state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and Pankaja Munde. “BJP will face the assembly elections as Mahayuti. We have decided a campaign for 288 assembly constituencies across the state till July 10, to create awareness about the announcement of various schemes in the state budget,” Shelar said.

The core committee also discussed Ajit Pawar and decided that BJP will face assembly elections as NDA along with all its alliance partners. This indicates that BJP will not end its ties with Ajit Pawar. “The political situation in Maharashtra demands that we should face assembly elections as NDA. Some people have raised their voices against the alliance with Ajit Pawar. But if we end ties, it will send a wrong message that BJP uses and throws,” said a party leader.

Another leader said that the core committee decided to execute an action plan to establish an effective system to counter the “fake narratives” of the opposition. “We need an aggressive plan to counter these narratives. It was also discussed that some improvements are needed in the selection process of candidates. So, a more inclusive process will be adopted.”

The sub-committees formed for these purposes will submit their reports which will then be discussed and finalised in a meeting of the state working committee to be held in Pune. Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to be present in this meeting. According to some party leaders, few organisational changes are also on the cards at the district and regional levels.