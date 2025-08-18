BJP MLC opposes cow slaughter ban act, gau-rakshak activities

Mumbai: The aggression of cow vigilantes has exposed internal differences in the Mahayuti alliance’s stance on the issue. Ruling MLC from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadabhau Khot has expressed his anger against banning the slaughter of cows, bulls, and bullocks, and said that the ban should be limited to Indian breeds. Earlier, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had met top police officers after which the police issued a circular saying that only they could take actions against illegal cattle transport. Sadabhau Khot of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's of Madha candidate interact at Madha in Solapur.Photo by Uday Deolekar Sangli. (Uday Deolekar)

The cow slaughter ban and activities of gau-rakshak’s (cow protectors) have become a matter of dispute in the state. In the monsoon session of state legislature, the Mahayuti government led by the BJP cited complaints of beef smuggling and said that it would strengthen the law banning cow slaughter by enhancing the punishment for repeat offenders.

In July, the Qureishi community, involved in cattle trade, protested the alleged harassment by the police and self-proclaimed gau rakshaks who not only seize vehicles but also attack the people involved in transporting cattle. After that, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with top police officials and following the meeting police issued a circular underlining that private individuals have no authority to inspect transport vehicles.

Amid this, the BJP’s own MLC Sadabhau Khot spoke up against the act banning the slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks. Khot said, “For farmers dairy is a secondary source of income and contributes to their financial ecosystem. Earlier farmers used to sell unproductive cows and bulls, but now with this act farmers can’t do so as there are no buyers.” He added that farmers are now deprived of this extra income and have to take the extra burden of feeding unproductive cattle.

Khot explained, “For increasing milk production farmers used to import cows from other states like Rajasthan and Gujarat. They also used to sell or import bulls for milk production.” However, after attacks and raids from gau-rakshak groups, transporting cattle has become difficult and is affecting the economy of milk production. Khot alleged that many gau-rakshak have become extortionists.

“This cow slaughter ban act should be limited to Indian breeds of cows. There is no point in including hybrid-jersey cows in it,” said Khot. He explained that 90% of cows owned by farmers are jersey-hybrid cows and only 10% are an Indian breed. He also demanded that Gaushalas (cow sheds) should purchase the cows from farmers at market price instead of taking it free of cost.

Khot said he could no longer keep quiet as he came from a farming background. Having lived amid farmers he said he could not ignore the grief and financial stress caused by cow slaughter laws. “For the government, farmers are nothing but the slaves and slaves have no right to raise their voice,” said Khot. “I live in Bharat, where the farmers live, and not in India which is far away from the problems faced by farmers,” he added.