MUMBAI: Three men allegedly demanded monthly hafta from a Blinkit dark store in Worli Koliwada on Thursday. When the staff did not pay, they returned the next morning with three more men, dragged the shift supervisor outside and beat him and his colleagues with leather belts, police said. The Dadar police have booked all six for extortion, assault and vandalism.

Blinkit staff assaulted with belts over hafta demand; 6 booked more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The first incident took place around 5.10am on Thursday, when the trio questioned employees about the store’s permission to operate overnight. Shift supervisor Ashish Yadav, 23, told them the company had authorised the operations but could not immediately produce the documents. The men allegedly demanded hafta and threatened to shut down the store and harm or kill the staff if they refused.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

They returned the next morning around 4.30am, with three other accomplices and confronted the employees for continuing to operate without paying the hafta.

According to Yadav’s complaint, the accused dragged him outside and assaulted him on his face and back with their hands and leather belts. When his seven colleagues intervened, the men allegedly attacked them too.

The accused also snapped the CCTV camera wires and damaged the recording storage equipment before fleeing, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Ashray Yogendra Hilti alias Vakdya, Anshu Harilal Kanojia, Rohit Vivek Worlikar, Ajay Anil Chendvankar and Nitin alias Nitya. One accomplice remains unidentified, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Ashray Yogendra Hilti alias Vakdya, Anshu Harilal Kanojia, Rohit Vivek Worlikar, Ajay Anil Chendvankar and Nitin alias Nitya. One accomplice remains unidentified, police said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Dadar police have booked the accused for extortion, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, unlawful assembly, rioting, house-trespass, criminal intimidation, mischief, and destruction of evidence under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.