MUMBAI: The five-year term of elected representatives in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was dissolved in March 7, 2022; and since then the fabled heritage chambers of the civic body – the Corporation Hall and Standing Committee Hall where nominated councillors go head to head for the welfare of Mumbai — has remained shut. Along with it, the offices of mayor, deputy mayor, leader of opposition, and rooms meant for members of different committees such as law, education, works (city and suburbs), market and gardens were sealed using antique warded locks with skeleton keys safely parked inside a casket. BMC 2.0: Termite-free HQ being readied for councillors

In September last year, conscious of the upcoming civic elections in the state, the BMC floated tenders to renovate its various committee offices, including those of the mayor and deputy mayor, along with allied civil works in the heritage building. Renovations have been on at full pace since Diwali last year, at a ₹1.28-crore spend, to welcome the newly appointed officials, after the BMC election results are declared later this week.

Around Diwali last year, when the locks of these large chambers were unbolted and metal latches slid sideways gently throwing open the creaky wooden doors, contractors and labourers appointed for the renovation, stopped in their tracks at a not-so-pretty sight.

“Termites and white ants had chewed up the wood. Unwanted papers were strewn in tatters, nibbled on by rodents. The doors of the cupboards had lost their hinges and were hanging to the frames, while the floors were dusty. These chambers were in a complete mess,” said a BMC official. One of the worst hit was the deputy mayor’s office, its furniture infested by termites. After a thorough clean-up with termite sprays and chemicals, the workers managed to remove the cabinets and replaced them with identical new ones.

A walk-about of the chambers on Wednesday showed the dexterity with which skilled workers took up the task – old wooden decorative chairs, still sturdy, have been restored. The furniture that had lived its course were discarded and new ones recreated matching the original design and texture keeping in mind that they should complement the heritage look.

On Wednesday afternoon, carpenters were seen polishing the doors, round and rectangular tables and lattice. The air conditioning system, as well as the wiring and connection to the chandeliers and ceiling lights, were being fixed. The non-working bulbs of chandeliers and lights had been replaced, the upholstery and other fabric of chairs cleaned and changed wherever required. The teak wood benches still needed deep cleaning, wiping and polishing. Fifty-odd labourers have been at the job working in shifts over the last three months.

The plaque outside the Corporation Hall stating that it was inaugurated by former mayor Hareshwar Patil on June 18, 2001, however has survived the vicissitudes of time. “The doors of the hall have been locked up again to prevent moisture and dust from seeping in,” said another official. “At present we are focussing on the offices of the mayor, deputy mayor and the standing committee. It is almost 85-90 percent complete; they will be ready to use when the new councillors arrive post-elections.”

In other parts, the wooden floors, which had broken or suffered damage, are being replaced, while the colourful stained glasses are glowing after a thorough wash. After the final batch of pest control, the walls have been freshly painted in ivory white and cream, the smell of newness still lingering in the air.

These offices had shut in March 2022 after which the elections were deferred following the Supreme Court decision to scrap the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota from the local body elections. The issue of reorganisation of municipal ward boundaries added to the timeline being deferred. The Standing Committee is a powerful executive body that comprises elected councillors who oversee major financial decisions, public works and essential services for Mumbai.