MUMBAI: The BMC standing committee has cleared a 15-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Raymond Ltd to convert a jetty built during the Mumbai Coastal Road project into a DGCA-licensed helipad at Worli. The civic body expects a minimum revenue of ₹5 lakh every month without investing municipal funds in its development or operations.The proposal was cleared on Thursday.
Located opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally constructed as a temporary facility to transport construction material during the construction of the Coastal Road (South). With the project now operational, the civic body plans to repurpose the structure for emergency, security and commercial helicopter operations.
Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, Raymond will pay the BMC a fixed monthly sum of ₹1 lakh. In addition, the civic body will receive 50% of revenue from commercial helicopter landings and takeoffs, subject to a minimum guarantee of ₹4 lakh per month. This brings the minimum assured monthly payment to ₹5 lakh, with the possibility of higher earnings depending on the activity.
Raymond will bear the entire cost of modifying the existing structure, obtaining statutory permissions and DGCA licensing, and operating and maintaining the facility. It will also be responsible for safety, emergency response arrangements, aircraft rescue and firefighting services, and environmental compliance.
The proposed helipad is envisaged as a multipurpose facility for medical evacuations, coastal surveillance, security patrolling, disaster response in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and VIP and VVIP movements. Flights involving the chief minister and governor, along with medical evacuations and NDRF operations, will receive priority access.{{/usCountry}}
The proposed helipad is envisaged as a multipurpose facility for medical evacuations, coastal surveillance, security patrolling, disaster response in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and VIP and VVIP movements. Flights involving the chief minister and governor, along with medical evacuations and NDRF operations, will receive priority access.{{/usCountry}}
The location was found suitable following a structural stability assessment by IIT-Bombay, obtained through the Maharashtra Maritime Board in June 2024. A separate feasibility assessment by Pawan Hans Ltd found it suitable for mid-level helicopters under DGCA regulations.
The BMC had floated an Expression of Interest in December 2025 and had received proposals from Raymond and the JSW group.
The Worli jetty, situated around 120 metres offshore from Worli Dairy, was among two temporary structures built as part of the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. While the jetty near Amarsons Garden was subsequently demolished, the Worli structure was retained following a request from the coastal police for surveillance-related use.
Its potential conversion into a helipad came up in March 2025, after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde asked the BMC to examine the possibility of developing a helicopter landing facility along the Coastal Road.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.