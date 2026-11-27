MUMBAI: The BMC standing committee has cleared a 15-year public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Raymond Ltd to convert a jetty built during the Mumbai Coastal Road project into a DGCA-licensed helipad at Worli. The civic body expects a minimum revenue of ₹5 lakh every month without investing municipal funds in its development or operations.The proposal was cleared on Thursday.

Located opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally constructed as a temporary facility to transport construction material during the construction of the Coastal Road (South). (Raju Shinde/HT Photo) more less

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Located opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally constructed as a temporary facility to transport construction material during the construction of the Coastal Road (South). With the project now operational, the civic body plans to repurpose the structure for emergency, security and commercial helicopter operations.

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Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, Raymond will pay the BMC a fixed monthly sum of ₹1 lakh. In addition, the civic body will receive 50% of revenue from commercial helicopter landings and takeoffs, subject to a minimum guarantee of ₹4 lakh per month. This brings the minimum assured monthly payment to ₹5 lakh, with the possibility of higher earnings depending on the activity.

Raymond will bear the entire cost of modifying the existing structure, obtaining statutory permissions and DGCA licensing, and operating and maintaining the facility. It will also be responsible for safety, emergency response arrangements, aircraft rescue and firefighting services, and environmental compliance.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed helipad is envisaged as a multipurpose facility for medical evacuations, coastal surveillance, security patrolling, disaster response in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and VIP and VVIP movements. Flights involving the chief minister and governor, along with medical evacuations and NDRF operations, will receive priority access. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed helipad is envisaged as a multipurpose facility for medical evacuations, coastal surveillance, security patrolling, disaster response in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and VIP and VVIP movements. Flights involving the chief minister and governor, along with medical evacuations and NDRF operations, will receive priority access. {{/usCountry}}

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The location was found suitable following a structural stability assessment by IIT-Bombay, obtained through the Maharashtra Maritime Board in June 2024. A separate feasibility assessment by Pawan Hans Ltd found it suitable for mid-level helicopters under DGCA regulations.

The BMC had floated an Expression of Interest in December 2025 and had received proposals from Raymond and the JSW group.

The Worli jetty, situated around 120 metres offshore from Worli Dairy, was among two temporary structures built as part of the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. While the jetty near Amarsons Garden was subsequently demolished, the Worli structure was retained following a request from the coastal police for surveillance-related use.

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Its potential conversion into a helipad came up in March 2025, after deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde asked the BMC to examine the possibility of developing a helicopter landing facility along the Coastal Road.