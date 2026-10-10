Mumbai civic body floats tenders for 6 health facilities under ‘public-private participation’ model

Despite allegations of “privatising” major public assets and abandoning its obligation to provide affordable healthcare, the civic administration has continued to roll out its controversial public-private participation (PPP) model in healthcare.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited tenders for the operation and management of six public health facilities across Mumbai under the PPP model. (PTI/ Representational)

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On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) invited tenders for the operation and management of six public health facilities across Mumbai under the PPP model, where contracts will be given for 30 years – an initial 15 years with the option to extend them by another 15 years.

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The arrangements cover hospitals, a maternity home and a dispensary in Dahisar (west), Chandivali, Mogra, Khar (west), Mankhurd and Vikhroli.

Opposition seeks withdrawal

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{{^usCountry}} The PPP has been consistently slammed by opposition parties and civic health activists, who call it a “sell out” to private parties. The Congress alleges that the civic body is handing over public healthcare assets worth ₹600 crore to private operators without adequate safeguards. Ashraf Azmi, Congress group leader in the BMC, has demanded that the tenders be cancelled, arguing that the proposal undermines the corporation’s statutory responsibility to provide accessible and affordable healthcare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PPP has been consistently slammed by opposition parties and civic health activists, who call it a “sell out” to private parties. The Congress alleges that the civic body is handing over public healthcare assets worth ₹600 crore to private operators without adequate safeguards. Ashraf Azmi, Congress group leader in the BMC, has demanded that the tenders be cancelled, arguing that the proposal undermines the corporation’s statutory responsibility to provide accessible and affordable healthcare. {{/usCountry}}

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In a formal objection to the e-tender notice issued on October 8, 2026, Azmi sought the immediate withdrawal of tenders for the maternity home and dispensary on 16th Road in Khar (west) and the Parksite hospital in Vikhroli. He has also demanded that the entire tendering process be suspended until the policy is discussed and approved by the elected body.

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The six facilities include a 15-25-bed multi-specialty hospital at Om Kalyani Cooperative Housing Society in Dahisar (west); a 45-55-bed hospital in the MHADA Colony at Chandivali; a 70-80-bed hospital in Mogra in Andheri (east), a 15-20-bed hospital proposed at the Khar (west) maternity home and dispensary; a 25-35-bed hospital in Mandala in Mankhurd; and a 45-55-bed hospital at Parksite in Vikhroli west.

Civic duty under question

Citing Section 61 (gg) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, which lists the establishment and maintenance of public hospitals and dispensaries, along with other measures necessary for public medical relief, as an obligatory civic duty, Azmi argued that the BMC cannot dilute its responsibility through long-term private management arrangements. He also invoked Section 61(g), which requires the BMC to take measures to prevent and check the spread of dangerous diseases, contending that transferring public health facilities to private operators could weaken this mandate.

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A key concern is the proposed conversion of a maternity home in Khar (west) into a multi-specialty hospital, as the original facility was set up to cater to women from economically weaker sections.

Facilities under PPP model

Concerns over free treatment

The objections also include the absence of clear provisions specifying the number of beds to be reserved for beneficiaries below the poverty line (BPL) and those covered under state and central healthcare schemes. Azmi has demanded a guarantee of free maternity services and reservation of at least 30% of beds for BPL patients under any proposed arrangement. He alleged that proceeding with the tenders without the approval of the BMC’s Standing Committee or general body, which comprise elected corporators, violates Sections 69 and 70 of the MMC Act, which govern aspects of municipal contracts and related approvals. Azmi has, in fact, demanded that the broader PPP policy for civic health facilities be placed before the standing committee and the BMC general body for discussion before contracts are awarded.

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“The proposal could set a precedent for the privatisation of Mumbai’s more than 200 civic dispensaries and 20 maternity homes. The tenders should be suspended until elected representatives deliberate on the policy and decide on the proposal,” said Azmi.