BMC issues stop-work notices to two construction sites over foul air

MUMBAI: In a decisive step to curb air pollution, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued stop-work notices to two construction sites on Saturday evening for failing to comply with air pollution control guidelines. The sites, located in Vile Parle and JB Nagar in Andheri East, were found in violation of critical measures aimed at reducing dust and particulate matter emissions during construction and demolition activities.

The violations were first brought to light by residents of both localities, who reported the issue to the authorities. Acting swiftly, special squads were deployed by the civic body to investigate, leading to the issuance of the stop-work orders. At JB Nagar, the demolition led to debris falling onto a neighbouring chawl, while in Vile Parle, a significant amount of dust was generated due to the absence of proper covering.

With air quality expected to deteriorate in November, the civic body has ramped up its efforts to ensure that construction sites adhere to the necessary protocols to reduce air pollution.

The violations fall under the BMC’s air pollution mitigation guidelines issued on October 25, 2023, which outline specific measures to be followed at construction sites. For example, construction sites taller than 70 metres must be surrounded by at least 35-foot-high tin or metal sheets structures under demolition must be fully covered with tarpaulin, and water sprinkling must be carried out continuously during demolition.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner of the K East Ward (Andheri East, Vile Parle East, and Jogeshwari East), confirmed the issuance of stop-work notices to the sites located at Shahaji Raje Road in Vile Parle and JB Nagar in Andheri East.

At one of the sites, demolition work was underway and the other site was without adequate dust control measures in place. “The demolition was in progress, but the site was left uncovered, resulting in excessive dust pollution that could have been prevented with proper dust control measures,” Valanju explained.

Valanju noted that, based on trends from the past two years, Mumbai’s air quality typically deteriorates in November and December.

“We have issued a 354(a) notice. They have to comply within 24 hours, or else the construction site will be sealed,” Valanju warned.

Both Chandak Realtors Pvt. Ltd, responsible for the Andheri East project, and Kamala Homes & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, overseeing the Vile Parle project, were issued stop-work notices. While Chandak Realtors has yet to respond, Kamala Homes has remained unavailable for comment.

The stop-work notices, issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directed the developers to immediately halt construction and submit proof of compliance with approved guidelines within 24 hours. The notices also warned that failure to comply would result in removing all construction materials, machinery, and equipment from the site at the developers’ own risk and cost.

The notice stated, “If the erection of the building or execution of the work is not stopped forthwith or compliance of directives issued as above are not done concerning the notice, all the materials, machinery, equipment, devices, or articles used in the process of erection of the said building or execution of the said work will be removed from the site, at your risk and cost, without further notice.”