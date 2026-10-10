BMC launches chatbot to track civic complaints in South Mumbai ward

MUMBAI: Residents of Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Fort can now register and track civic complaints through WhatsApp, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching an AI-powered chatbot to make grievance redressal simpler, faster and more transparent.

Residents of Colaba, Cuffe Parade and Fort can now register and track civic complaints through WhatsApp, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launching an AI-powered chatbot to make grievance redressal simpler. (Photo for representational purposes only) (AFP)

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Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide launched “Hello A Ward” on Friday. The platform, initiated by BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, who represents Ward 226, allows residents to report civic issues without downloading a separate mobile application or filling out lengthy forms.

The chatbot addresses ward-level complaints concerning garbage disposal, water supply, road repairs and malfunctioning streetlights, among other civic issues under the BMC’s jurisdiction. Private residential building disputes are excluded from its scope.

Residents can report a problem by messaging the chatbot on WhatsApp and uploading a photograph of the issue. The AI assistant then collects the necessary location details and identifies the BMC official responsible for addressing the complaint. Once the resident confirms the details, the system generates a unique complaint number and a summary of the grievance for future reference.

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{{^usCountry}} For instance, a resident reporting uncollected garbage along 1st Pasta Lane in Colaba can upload a photograph and provide the location details through the chat interface, enabling the complaint to be directed to the concerned official. BMC’s AI-powered chatbot lets residents track their complaints {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For instance, a resident reporting uncollected garbage along 1st Pasta Lane in Colaba can upload a photograph and provide the location details through the chat interface, enabling the complaint to be directed to the concerned official. BMC’s AI-powered chatbot lets residents track their complaints {{/usCountry}}

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The platform also allows residents to track the progress of their complaints through various stages, from registration and assignment to the concerned department to work in progress and final resolution. Status updates are shared directly on WhatsApp, while before-and-after photographs are provided upon completion of the work, allowing residents to verify whether the issue has been addressed.

Narwekar said the chatbot had been introduced after several months of trials, with the objective of resolving routine civic problems within a stipulated timeframe and improving accountability among officials.

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“Our aim is to provide solutions to common civic problems in a time-bound and transparent manner. Though this chatbot minimises human intervention, it fixes accountability on the concerned officials. I am still available for residents whenever my intervention is needed. We will continue to improve the chatbot after receiving feedback from citizens,” he said.

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The initiative seeks to reduce the need for repeated follow-ups and visits to municipal offices by providing residents with a direct channel to report complaints and monitor their resolution. The platform’s effectiveness will depend on timely action by the departments concerned and consistent updates on the status of complaints.

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