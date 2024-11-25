Menu Explore
BMC may miss April 2025 deadline for Gokhale bridge completion

ByLinah Baliga
Nov 25, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Completion of the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri is delayed, with only 1.25m of the second girder lowered, raising doubts about the April 2025 deadline.

MUMBAI: The completion of the southern arm of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, a vital east-west connector in Andheri, faces uncertainty due to delays in lowering the second girder. Originally scheduled for November 14, the lowering process has progressed just 1.25 metres out of the required 7.5 metres, raising doubts about the revised April 2025 deadline.

BMC may miss April 2025 deadline for Gokhale bridge completion
BMC may miss April 2025 deadline for Gokhale bridge completion

The second girder, spanning 86 metres, began sliding into position in September 2024. However, the lowering delay has stalled subsequent works, including the approach road, pedestrian pathways, and boundary walls. A civic official noted that while delays persist, the BMC is committed to expediting the remaining tasks.

Dhaval Shah, director of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, voiced concerns: “With only five months before the monsoon, the project’s timeline is critical. At the current pace, completion seems unlikely before May 2025.”

Managed by M/s Rights Limited in coordination with Western Railway, the 1,300-metric-ton girder’s installation is a technically challenging operation involving advanced cranes and restricted site space. Once fully aligned, additional work like asphalting, lighting, and road markings will follow.

The bridge, partially reopened in February 2024, is essential for easing traffic congestion between Andheri East and West. While the BMC insists it will meet the April 30 deadline, internal sources suggest delays may push completion into May.

