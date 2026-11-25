Mumbai: While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) bid to convert the Neville D’Souza Football Ground in Bandra West into an exhibition and convention centre has been stayed by the Bombay High Court, the civic body has proposed to hand over two more plots in the area reserved for public amenities to a private developer, prompting strong objections from residents.

BMC moots handover of two more reserved plots in Bandra to private developer more less

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Local corporator Karen D’Mello from the Congress has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning the need to hand over the reserved plots and apprehending that they could eventually be brought under the ambit of private development.

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Of the two plots, located at Bandra Reclamation, the recreation ground (RG) spans approximately 3,300 square metres while the health dispensary plot with an adjoining road measures around 4,300 square metres. The plots are adjacent to a slum rehabilitation project and are slated to be handed over to the developer executing the project for 15 years, for purposes of plantation, beautification and maintenance.

A senior official from H-West ward said the proposed handover was as per applicable rules and regulations.

“It is not as if we are giving the plots to the developer. Instead, they will merely take care of the upkeep and beautification of the plots,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a letter dated November 12, D’Mello questioned the need to hand over the plots when the BMC has the resources to develop and maintain a garden independently. She also raised concerns over reports of a proposed mini golf course and other sporting facilities on the plots which were handed over to the BMC by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and are reserved for public amenities under the Development Plan 2034. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a letter dated November 12, D’Mello questioned the need to hand over the plots when the BMC has the resources to develop and maintain a garden independently. She also raised concerns over reports of a proposed mini golf course and other sporting facilities on the plots which were handed over to the BMC by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and are reserved for public amenities under the Development Plan 2034. {{/usCountry}}

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“A recreation ground plot should remain accessible for recreation and the health dispensary land should be developed for public healthcare rather than placed under a private entity’s control,” D’Mello said in the letter, demanding the BMC withdraw the proposal and develop both plots strictly by itself.

Former Bandra corporator Asif Zakaria also expressed concern over the proposal, especially as it goes against the BJP-led civic administration’s decision to discontinue the caretaker policy. “What does a private developer have to do with developing a recreation ground or health centre? These are civic responsibilities and should be undertaken by the BMC. Why can’t the civic body itself carry out plantation, beautification and maintenance? We have seen umpteen open spaces being usurped by private entities under the guise of caretaker arrangements,” Zakaria said.

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If a golf course is set up on the plots, as suggested in some reports, it will not be of any use to local residents, and the purpose of a reserved recreational ground would be defeated, he noted.

Furkan Shaikh, Bandra resident, said the BMC’s proposal raised a larger question, about improving public spaces or surrendering public control.

“A recreation ground and a health dispensary are meant for citizens, not private interests. What is promised on paper must not become a restriction on the ground. Public land must remain public, in ownership, access and spirit,” Shaikh said.

As reported by HT on June 3, 394 plots across Mumbai reserved as recreational grounds (RG) are maintained by contractors rather than the BMC, while numerous RG plots earmarked for public use are yet to be formally handed over by developers, who often amalgamate them into their private plots.