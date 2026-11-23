The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake leakage repair work on major water pipelines between Powai High-Level Reservoir No. 1 and Sahar Village, resulting in a 24-hour water supply shutdown and low pressure in several parts of the city on November 26 and 27.

Residents have been advised to filter and boil water before consumption. (Representational) more less

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The repair work will begin at 9am on Thursday, November 26, and continue until 9am on Friday, November 27. Parts of G North, K East, K West, H East and N wards will face a complete water cut, while some areas in S and N wards will receive water at low pressure.

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In G North ward, areas including Dharavi, Matunga Labour Camp and adjoining localities will face disruption. In K East and K West wards, the affected areas include Marol, Andheri, MIDC, SEEPZ, Chakala, JB Nagar, Sahar and the airport area.

In H East ward, Bandra Terminus, Kherwadi, Behrampada and adjoining areas will face a water cut. Parts of S ward, including Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Paspoli and Aarey, will also be affected, with some localities receiving low-pressure supply. In N ward, parts of Vikhroli and Ghatkopar, including Pirojshanagar, Godrej Compound and the R-City Mall area, will experience low pressure.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water and use it judiciously. It has also warned that low-pressure and turbid water supply may continue for three to four days after the repairs. Residents have been advised to filter and boil water before consumption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body has appealed to residents to store adequate water and use it judiciously. It has also warned that low-pressure and turbid water supply may continue for three to four days after the repairs. Residents have been advised to filter and boil water before consumption. {{/usCountry}}