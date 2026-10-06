MUMBAI: The BMC’s Tree Authority mooted a proposal on Monday to formulate a policy allowing the civic body to undertake tree-trimming in housing societies and other private premises free of cost. It has proposed that a budgetary provision be made to fund contractors for this by the civic body.

BMC proposes policy for free trimming of trees in housing societies

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The move aims to address a long-standing issue of housing societies, which have complained that the cost of trimming large trees is prohibitive and that they often receive little or no response from civic officials when they seek assistance. Advocate Siddharth Sharma, BJP corporator and Tree Authority member said the proposal was moved by BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar and was supported by all the members.

At present, the responsibility for maintaining trees in housing societies largely rests with property owners or managing committees. The BMC can issue notices directing societies to undertake pruning, but societies generally have to obtain the necessary permissions and engage a contractor to carry out the work. The exact eligibility criteria, charges, funding mechanism and procedure are expected to be determined while framing the policy.

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{{^usCountry}} Hetal Gala, BJP corporator and Tree Authority member, said the issue had been pending for a long time and that the proposed policy could make tree-trimming more accessible to residents. “We told the civic chief that tree-trimming should be free,” she said. “It will encourage residents to plant trees. Currently, we take ₹5,000 to Rs10,000 depending on size, girth and species to trim trees. They find it exorbitant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hetal Gala, BJP corporator and Tree Authority member, said the issue had been pending for a long time and that the proposed policy could make tree-trimming more accessible to residents. “We told the civic chief that tree-trimming should be free,” she said. “It will encourage residents to plant trees. Currently, we take ₹5,000 to Rs10,000 depending on size, girth and species to trim trees. They find it exorbitant.” {{/usCountry}}

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BJP group leader Khankar said that municipal commissioner and Tree Authority chairman Ashwini Bhide was favourably inclined towards the proposal and had instructed the municipal secretary and garden department to formulate a policy.

The move builds on steps taken by the BMC to strengthen the management of trees on private premises. Under revised guidelines issued in March 2025, the civic body had provided for ward offices to undertake pruning through appointed contractors in cases where a private property owner or manager failed to act despite being served a notice.

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“Residents struggle to get trimming permissions, as BMC inspections often exceed the one-week timeline, delaying work and raising the risk of trees falling,” said Ar Deyasini Choudhury, secretary, H West ward Citizens’ Trust. “H West ward citizens demand regular inspections, swift permissions, and BMC-led trimming. Regular inspection and tree numbering would also curb illegal tree-cutting by societies.”

The proposed policy is expected to bring greater uniformity to tree maintenance in housing societies, including identification of trees requiring urgent intervention, assessment of potentially hazardous trees and scientific pruning. It is expected to specify the circumstances in which the BMC can undertake pruning, the procedure to be followed and the responsibilities of societies and civic officials.