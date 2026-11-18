Mumbai: Parents of babies born in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals will now be able to obtain their birth certificates at the hospitals themselves within three days of delivery, under a new decentralised registration system being introduced by the civic body. Parents will also receive SMS alerts when the certificates are ready.

BMC sets three-day deadline for birth certificates

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The facility will cover all major BMC hospitals and 16 peripheral hospitals in Mumbai, and will also include the state-run JJ Hospital.

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Until now, civic hospitals forwarded birth details to the respective BMC ward offices, where the registrations were processed and certificates issued. Parents then had to visit the ward offices to collect the documents. Under the new system, hospital deans and medical superintendents will be authorised to register births and deaths directly through designated login IDs.

“In an August 31 notification, the Maharashtra government recognised all deans of state government hospitals as registrars for birth registrations. We requested the state to extend this recognition to our civic hospital deans and medical superintendents, which the Registrar General of India has now approved. These hospitals have now been granted login IDs to register births and deaths,” said additional municipal commissioner (city) Prajakta Verma Lavangre.

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{{^usCountry}} The BMC has also decentralised birth certificate processing to its ward offices and fixed a three-day timeline for issuance. Parents of children born in private and other non-BMC hospitals will receive SMS alerts when their certificates are ready for collection from the respective ward offices. Corrections to birth certificates, however, will take longer, Lavangre said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BMC has also decentralised birth certificate processing to its ward offices and fixed a three-day timeline for issuance. Parents of children born in private and other non-BMC hospitals will receive SMS alerts when their certificates are ready for collection from the respective ward offices. Corrections to birth certificates, however, will take longer, Lavangre said. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of its digitisation drive, the BMC is also planning to integrate its SAP system, which contains records dating back to 1990, with the Union government’s Civil Registration System (CRS), which has records from 2016 onwards. Once integrated, citizens will be able to access birth records from 1991 onwards and seek certificates or corrections through their local ward offices.

The civic body also plans to expand the role of its Citizen Facilitation Centres (CFCs), making them a single-window point for citizen services. Besides birth certificates, the centres will soon facilitate property tax-related services, including corrections to tax records and bills, which are currently handled manually, Lavangre said.