New Delhi, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday inked an MoU with The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-profit organisation, to expand its operations across the coastal city.

BMC signs MoU with Dutch NGO to prevent plastic waste from entering ocean

The development followed the successful deployment and operation of The Ocean Cleanup's barriers at Trombay Creek and Malad Creek earlier this year, which have collectively removed 119.5 tonnes of waste as of September, the organisation said in a statement.

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Under the MoU, the organisation will place nine additional barriers to prevent plastic waste from entering the Arabian Sea.

In a survey conducted by The Ocean Cleanup, it found that Mumbai releases about five million kg of plastic waste into the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean annually, impacting 220 km of coastline, 152 sq km of mangroves, 107 protected species, and nearly 1.9 million livelihoods dependent on coastal and marine ecosystems.

The primary sources of plastic waste are urban runoff, industrial discharge, and inadequate waste management practices.

In a statement, Boyan Slat, founder of The Ocean Cleanup, said, "Having removed nearly 120 tonnes of waste, we have demonstrated what targeted river interception can achieve on the ground. Our partnership with the BMC will be instrumental in building on this progress, enabling us to expand into additional waterways and reach more sources of plastic pollution before waste can enter the ocean."

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{{^usCountry}} The impact zone of the organisation's barriers will span approximately 180 sq km of critical biodiversity systems including mangrove forests, coral reefs, and seagrass beds, in addition to about 4,700 sq km of coastal waters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The impact zone of the organisation's barriers will span approximately 180 sq km of critical biodiversity systems including mangrove forests, coral reefs, and seagrass beds, in addition to about 4,700 sq km of coastal waters. {{/usCountry}}

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The organisation added that the program aims to reduce pollution-linked losses to livelihoods, tourism, and public health of the 1.9 million people who are dependent on these coastal ecosystems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.