Mumbai: In a renewed effort to boost Mumbai’s water supply, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is preparing to float a fresh tender for its long-delayed desalination plant in Manori—its third attempt after two earlier rounds failed to attract adequate bids. The proposed plant is expected to supply 200 million litres per day (MLD) of potable water in its first phase. BMC to float desalination plant tender for third time in Manori

The ₹3,500-crore project has seen sluggish progress since the tendering process began in December 2023. The most recent bid, cancelled in August 2024, drew a tepid response despite multiple deadline extensions. BMC officials confirmed that a consultant is currently revising the tender conditions to make the upcoming bid more viable and attractive to potential contractors.

“One of the previous tenders had to be extended several times due to poor participation. Eventually, it was scrapped. The tender conditions are now being modified so we get more responses,” said an official from the BMC’s water supply project department. “The new tender should be issued within the next two weeks.”

Once awarded, the desalination plant is expected to take four years to construct. It will initially add 200 MLD to the city’s water supply, with a second phase planned to double that capacity to 400 MLD. The selected contractor will also be responsible for operating and maintaining the plant for 20 years.

Mumbai’s current daily water supply stands at 3,750 MLD, significantly short of the estimated demand of 4,505 MLD. Projections suggest this demand will exceed 6,500 MLD by 2041, prompting the civic body to seek long-term alternatives. “Given that Mumbai is surrounded by the sea, desalination is a logical option, even though the project has seen delays,” said another official from the water department.

The idea of a desalination plant for Mumbai was first mooted in 2007, but it was only in 2020 that the project gained momentum with approval from the then Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. After receiving clearances from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the design phase was completed, and the first tender floated in December 2023.

In the 2025 BMC budget, ₹100 crore was earmarked as the initial allocation for the plant.