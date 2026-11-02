BMC’s 11.28-crore audit tender for builders’ AQI monitors draws Congress ire

MUMBAI: The BMC’s proposal to appoint a private agency for a third-party audit of 9,000 air-quality monitors at Mumbai construction sites has come under criticism from Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi. Terming the tender “half-baked”, the corporator has also pointed to the 22-month lag between the Bombay high court’s January 9, 2025 order on putting up AQI monitors at construction sites and the BMC’s tender for a third-party audit on July 17, 2026.

Accordingly, the BMC made it mandatory for construction sites to install sensor-based air quality monitors along with LED display boards in accordance with the technical specifications prescribed by the civic body. The court order requires the monitors to be connected to the BMC’s central dashboard. Azmi claimed that this had not been done yet but would be accomplished soon. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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In a letter to the BMC Standing Committee on October 31, Azmi demanded action against the officials who prepared the tender as well as those responsible for the “delay in implementing the high court’s directions”. According to him, the court had ordered the appointment of a third-party audit in its January order.

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The BMC has recommended appointing Mahabal Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd for the three-year audit exercise at a cost of ₹11.28 crore, which is 1.6% higher than the estimated cost of ₹11.10 crore. The proposal has been placed before the standing committee for approval.

In January 2025, the high court had directed the installation of sensor-based air-quality monitors at construction sites and their connection to a central monitoring site in a suo motu public interest litigation. It had also warned that non-compliance could invite show-cause notices and stoppage of construction work at sites.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, the BMC made it mandatory for construction sites to install sensor-based air quality monitors along with LED display boards in accordance with the technical specifications prescribed by the civic body. The court order requires the monitors to be connected to the BMC’s central dashboard. Azmi claimed that this had not been done yet but would be accomplished soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, the BMC made it mandatory for construction sites to install sensor-based air quality monitors along with LED display boards in accordance with the technical specifications prescribed by the civic body. The court order requires the monitors to be connected to the BMC’s central dashboard. Azmi claimed that this had not been done yet but would be accomplished soon. {{/usCountry}}

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While there has been progress in the installation of the AQI monitors at construction sites, the civic administration has proposed an independent assessment to establish whether they are functioning properly. The audit will examine their compliance with the BMC’s technical specifications, calibration and data accuracy, real-time data transmission, integration with the central system and overall reliability.

According to the proposal, the audit will cover 9,000 monitors over three years, at the rate of 3,000 annually. The contract will run for 750 days, excluding the monsoon period. It is this inspection mechanism that Azmi has opposed, arguing that it would allow several construction sites to remain unchecked for extended periods.

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Citing the BMC’s estimate of around 3,000 construction sites a year, the corporator said the tender envisaged inspection of only 12 sites a day by the appointed agency. “This will mean that sites inspected towards the end of the cycle could remain unchecked for almost an entire year, potentially allowing construction-related pollution to continue unchecked,” he said. “How will such a prolonged inspection cycle help improve Mumbai’s air quality?”

Azmi also questioned the absence of a clearly specified penalty clause in the proposal. “If a monitor is found faulty, what action will be taken against the builder?” he asked. “Without a penalty, how will pollution be controlled?” The BMC proposal, however, states that penalties will be imposed as specified in the terms, conditions and specifications of the e-tender.

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The BMC invited tenders through the Maharashtra government’s MahaTenders portal in July 2026 and received four bids, of which two—Mahabal Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd and Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultants CSL Pvt Ltd—qualified in the technical evaluation. Mahabal Enviro Engineers emerged as the lowest bidder with an initial quotation of ₹11.33 crore, and following negotiations on October 12, it agreed to reduce its quoted rates by 0.49%, bringing the contract value to ₹11.28 crore. The BMC has recommended accepting the revised bid.

The civic body has proposed meeting the expenditure from its 2026-27 budgetary provision under the head of operation and maintenance of machinery and equipment, which has an allocation of ₹16.42 crore, or through funds received under the 15th Finance Commission.