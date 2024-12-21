Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai boat mishap: Overloaded ferry’s licence cancelled

ByYogesh Naik
Dec 21, 2024 08:23 AM IST

The MMB has determined the cause of the accident to be a collision of a naval speedboat with the ferry

Mumbai The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which is conducting an investigation into Wednesday’s boat mishap in the Mumbai harbour that has claimed 14 lives, has cancelled the licence of the ferry, Neel Kamal. The licence and its survey certificate have been cancelled by MMB as the vessel was overloaded, thus violating the Inland Vessel Act. The ferry had a capacity of 90 persons and, prima facie, it appears that there were 110 persons on board. The MMB has, however, determined the cause of the accident to be a collision of a naval speedboat with the ferry.

Birds perched atop the sunk ferry, Neel Kamal. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Birds perched atop the sunk ferry, Neel Kamal. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Praveen Khara, chief port officer, MMB, said the Navy is investigating whether engine failure had caused the speedboat to spin out of control. Khara added, “We have decided that all passengers boarding all boats must wear safety jackets. In the case of the Neel Kamal boat tragedy, there was no time for the passengers to wear life jackets.’’

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who was shipping minister in the UPA government, has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for coordinated efforts to ensure maritime safety in the Mumbai harbour in the wake of the ferry accident off the coast of the Gateway of India.

“As you are aware, Mumbai’s harbour has witnessed significant growth in maritime traffic due to increased passenger services, cargo movement and recreational activities. However, this growth has brought with it challenges related to safety, regulation, and enforcement. It is critical that we address these gaps through a coordinated effort involving central and state agencies, including the Maharashtra Maritime Board, Western Naval Command, Mumbai Port Trust, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust,’’ Deora has said in the letter.

He has asked for mandatory life jackets for passengers, better harbor signaling systems, and updated vessel monitoring technologies to prevent accidents. Deora has asked for conduction routine drills and rigorous inspections of all passenger vessels to ensure compliance with safety norms.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On