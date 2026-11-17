MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring concerns raised by the municipal commissioner, who had flagged developers for misusing slum-related provisions to secure premium benefits on largely non-slum plots being redeveloped in Mumbai.

Sanjay Raut (PTI)

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Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide had written to the state Urban Development Department (UDD) and the Chief Minister’s Office in July, mentioning more than 300 such redevelopment proposals, where builders have allegedly misused two provisions of the DCPR 2034, that relate to slum rehabilitation – Regulations 33(10) and 33(11) – to secure premium concessions used largely on non-slum plots.

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In her letter, Bhide had said that builders were getting the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to clear projects that should have, in fact, been processed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Addressing the media on Monday, Raut asked why Fadnavis had not acted on Bhide’s letter. By not initiating action against developers, he was allowing them to misuse premium concessions and waivers secured under slum-related regulations on projects in premium localities such as Malabar Hill, Worli, Bandra and Juhu.

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{{^usCountry}} Raut said he had written to the chief minister, pointing out that since development charges are one of the largest revenue earners of the BMC, bypassing the civic body has caused massive losses in development permissions to the BMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raut said he had written to the chief minister, pointing out that since development charges are one of the largest revenue earners of the BMC, bypassing the civic body has caused massive losses in development permissions to the BMC. {{/usCountry}}

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In his letter Raut said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis it is Maharashtra’s misfortune that you do not consider the concerns raised by Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide about the builder mafia in Mumbai’s SRA scheme. If the Chief Minister himself is facilitating the builder lobby’s illegal activities, the Marathi people of Mumbai will have to leave for good… Farmers are dying in the drought while builders are looting the state treasury!”

The projects referred to in Bhide’s letter invoke two key slum regulations. While Regulation 33(10) of the DCPR 2024 provides a framework for the redevelopment and rehabilitation of slum-dwellers, Regulation 33(11) specifically relates to the construction of Permanent Transit camp (PTC) tenements, that is, or permanent or temporary housing for individuals displaced by slum rehabilitation schemes or public infrastructure projects.

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Developers who construct PTC tenements for slum rehabilitation schemes receive additional Floor Space Index (FSI) of up to 4 on private plots. Projects can also be clubbed within the same or adjoining wards, or within a 5-km radius.

In one such instance, HT had highlighted the alleged misuse of Regulation 33(11) on October 17, 2026, in the redevelopment of actor Mala Sinha’s former bungalow, Mala Albert Sinha House, on Turner Road in Bandra (west). The project is a 22-storey luxury residential project, Palmera, being developed by NVK Realty LLP.

The approved plan had earmarked the seventh to 12th floors for PTC tenements to be handed over to the SRA. Following an inspection, the authority issued a notice, alleging deviations and directing the developer to restore the six floors within a month. The proposed relocation of the PTC facility to Andheri also came under scrutiny, with the SRA clarifying that the shift had not been approved.

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In her letter, Bhide has argued that Regulation 33(11) does not give the SRA unrestricted planning authority over independent non-slum properties. The SRA’s primary mandate is slum improvement, clearance and rehabilitation.

She cites directives issued by the UDD in October 2024, issued following an earlier BMC complaint dated August 29, 2024. The UDD has then clarified that Regulation 33(11) schemes cannot be combined with any other regulation except slum rehabilitation schemes under Regulation 33(10).

Premiums and planning norms applicable to non-slum portions must be calculated independently under the relevant DCPR provisions, without slum rehabilitation exemptions or concessional rates, her letter states.

Bhide has urged the government to direct the SRA to strictly implement the UDD’s October 2024 directives and prevent Regulation 33(10) concessions from being extended to non-slum projects under Regulation 33(11). She has also sought fresh directions under Section 154 of the MRTP Act to withdraw the SRA’s ‘Special Planning Authority’ status for these proposals and transfer planning jurisdiction to the BMC.

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When HT asked Mahendra Kalyankar, chief executive officer, SRA, to comment on Bhide’s concerns, he said, “We are following the directions and procedures laid down by the Urban Development Department, concerning development norms.”

Reacting to Raut’s allegations, BJP chief spokesperson Navnath Ban slammed the Sena (UBT) MP for making “baseless allegations” and said it was due to Fadnavis’s policies that the “Marathi manoos is getting homes in Mumbai”. “It was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who reduced home prices from ₹50 lakh to ₹25 lakh in BDD Chawl to provide relief to Marathi residents,” he said.

Ban added, “The government is capable of resolving the issue regarding SRA and does not need a third authority like Sanjay Raut. Raut needs to clarify his statements on the contents of BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide’s letter.”

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With inputs from Ateeq Shaikh