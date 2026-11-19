MUMBAI: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of nine restaurants in Mumbai, including Cafe Ideal at Radio Club, Chetana at Kala Ghoda, Bayroute at Cuffe Parade, Miyan Kababs at Fort, and Natural Ice Creams at Churchgate. Other establishments like Gupta Fruit Juice Centre (Nariman Point), Prakash Dosa (Fort) and Saurabh Hotels (Colaba) also faced action due to unhygienic kitchen and food preparation practices and improper storage of food.

The iconic Chetana restaurant at Kala Ghoda, known for its vegetarian thalis, also faced FDA action as it had food stocked in non-food grade containers on rusted racks (Hindustan Times)

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This was part of the crackdown on Tuesday, during which the FDA team found serious violations at these popular restaurants in South Mumbai. After focussing on oil retailers and sweet shops during the festive Diwali season, the FDA turned back to taking action against the restaurants.

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Ideal Restaurant or Cafe Ideal, which operates at Radio Club, was found with open overflowing bags of wet waste near the food preparation counter. It also had cut onions uncovered near the bin and sink; soot and peeling paint plaster along exposed electrical wires on the kitchen ceiling. The restaurant had also stocked uncovered, raw and cooked non-vegetarian food stored together even as its workers did not have clean aprons, gloves or hair covers.

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{{^usCountry}} The iconic Chetana restaurant at Kala Ghoda, known for its vegetarian thalis, also faced FDA action as it had food stocked in non-food grade containers on rusted racks. Its refrigerator had damaged gaskets, broken tiles and a fungus-soot ridden leaking ceiling over the dishwashing area. The restaurant lacked pest control records and other certifications, the FDA found. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iconic Chetana restaurant at Kala Ghoda, known for its vegetarian thalis, also faced FDA action as it had food stocked in non-food grade containers on rusted racks. Its refrigerator had damaged gaskets, broken tiles and a fungus-soot ridden leaking ceiling over the dishwashing area. The restaurant lacked pest control records and other certifications, the FDA found. {{/usCountry}}

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At Miyan Kababs in Fort, a live cockroach was found on the menu card at a customer’s table. Flies were also found on the premises even as raw chicken was stored, uncovered, in a chiller at 13°C way below its standard limit of below 4°C.

Raw marinated kebabs were found placed above cooked kebabs with gravy containers kept on the floor even as meat mincer spare parts were found rusted with food residue kept with clean plates.

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Bayroute at Cuffe Parade faced licence suspension due to rodent activity and flies entering through unmeshed openings. A foul smell from three toilets was emanating near the dessert preparation room with an open drain located beneath the utensil rack.

The Churchgate outlet of Naturals Ice Cream faced action for Ice cream being kept uncovered in an unclean freezer. There were no manufacturing or expiry date labels on products at the counter, which had had flies and dust. Non-food items such as gloves and mobile chargers were kept along with food items.

Shreeyog Restaurant at Fort had food items placed directly on the floor near garbage and open dustbins with flies found in the kitchen as its rear door had no insect-proof mesh. Cooked vegetables were found uncovered with no hot water facility for sanitising utensils. The food handling staff were handling food with bare hands.

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Overall, the FDA seized food stocks worth ₹1.27 crore, suspended the licences of 12 restaurants across the state and also closed the operations of six food vendors. Five persons were also arrested for dealing in banned stocks like paan masala worth ₹1.68 lakh.