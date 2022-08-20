Can extra classes, shorter breaks make up for academic loss?
Several colleges have started planning to conduct extra lectures, or cut-short Diwali vacations to make up for the loss of academic time.
Mumbai: The third and final round of common admissions for first-year junior college (FYJC) seats is currently underway and while the admissions authority might conduct an extra round to fill up vacant seats, city colleges are worried about the delay and its impact on students.
“If we wait for admissions to end, then we can only start classes by the first week of September. This four to six-week delay will prove costly to the students as well as teachers, and we might have to cut down on Diwali holidays to conduct extra classes,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal of HR College, Churchgate.
Admissions to FYJC seats were delayed by a few weeks this year as the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE) waited for class 10 results of all school education boards to be released before starting the process. After the last of the results were announced in the last week of August, registrations for FYJC admissions commenced and the first merit list was announced on August 3.
In the first round announced on August 3, over 1.39 lakh students were allotted seats and nearly 75,000 of these students had confirmed admissions.
At present, nearly 55% of the seats in junior colleges across the city remain vacant. The third merit list is scheduled to be announced on August 22.
In some colleges, principals have decided to start lectures for the class 11 students if 85-90% of the batch is filled up after the third merit list. “The DyDE usually conducts an extra round after the three scheduled rounds to fill up all vacant seats, but we have decided to start classes in the last week of August itself, once maximum seats are filled. We can’t waste any more time,” said Ashok Wadia, principal, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.
“Admissions delay keeps getting worse with every passing year, and the eventual sufferers are students always. There’s a good chance college will have to either cut down the portion or rush into it,” said Marie Fernandes, principal, St Andrew’s College Bandra. She added that as of now their college is waiting for the admissions to conclude before making any decisions on classes for FYJC students.
PCMC to have parking management system soon
The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will soon have a parking management system and a roundtable discussion on the same was held in the city on Thursday. The discussion was led by the Urban Works Institute and Institute for Transportation and Development Policy India and attended by officials from PCMC, Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited (PCSCL), traffic police officials, parking management service providers and experts from the field.
Covid vaccine doses cross 36-crore mark in U.P.
On Friday, 36,06,73,878 doses had been administered by 5.30 pm that included 17,64,71,809 first doses and 16,69,26,418 second doses. In the past 24 hours, 9,60,136 doses were administered across thUttar Pradeshaccording to data from the state health department. On Thursday, Lucknow had reported 147 new cases. At present Lucknow has 839 active Covid-19 cases. Seven new cases had travel history.
Political parties pitch high with potshots at dahi handis
Mumbai: On Friday, the Gokulashtami celebrations in the city provided an opportunity for political parties to court dahi handi mandals, with an eye on the upcoming civic elections. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and Bharatiya Janata Party city chief Ashish Shelar hit the streets to visit the events. The ruling Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and BJP tried to score over the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.
44-year-old building declared unfit for habitation comes crashing down, no casualties
Mumbai: A 44-year-old dilapidated residential building at Sai Baba Nagar in Borivali West, which was declared 'unfit for habitation' by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 2020, came crashing down on Friday afternoon. No casualty was reported in the incident as residents rushed out after the building started shaking and vibrating around 10 am. The building was part of the Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar society, constructed in 1978.
Heavy police deployment, traffic diversions mark Dahi Handi celebrations
With more than 960 small and big mandals celebrating Dahi Handi without Covid restrictions after two years, the city police diverted traffic in several areas to check overcrowding and jams. After 5 pm, Shivaji road, Laxmi road, Bajirao road, Tilak road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad chowk, road from Budhwari chowk to Dutt Mandir chowk, Belbag chowk to Sevadan chowk, Tilak Road to Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Chowk and Navi peth were closed for vehicular traffic.
