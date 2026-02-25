Mumbai, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed a capital expenditure of ₹48,164.28 crore for 2026-27, an increase of about 11.59 per cent over 2025-26, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure and special projects. Capex pegged at ₹48,164 crore in BMC’s ₹80,952 crore budget

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday tabled a ₹80,952.56 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 estimate of ₹74,427.41 crore for India's richest civic body.

For 2025-26, capital expenditure was initially estimated at ₹43,162.23 crore but was revised downward to ₹39,159.51 crore. As of January 31 this year, actual capital expenditure stood at ₹22,425.16 crore.

A major portion of the capital outlay for the next fiscal has been earmarked for core infrastructure. Capital expenditure under the A, B, E, G and T.A. heads, including improvement schemes, education fund, water supply and sewerage and tree authority, is pegged at ₹30,069.89 crore.

Of this, ₹13,990 crore has been allocated for the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road , sewage treatment plants and other infrastructure projects. Capital expenditure for special projects has been proposed at ₹4,104.39 crore.

Internal temporary transfers are pegged at ₹13,765.74 crore in the coming fiscal.

On the revenue side, the BMC expects total revenue income of ₹51,510.94 crore in 2026-27, up 19.35 per cent over the 2025-26 budget estimate of ₹43,159.40 crore and higher than the revised estimate of ₹46,778.12 crore.

Compensation against octroi abolition remains the single largest revenue source, and is estimated at ₹15,550.02 crore for 2026-27, compared to ₹14,398.16 crore in 2025-26. Actual receipts under this head till January 31, 2026, stood at ₹11,981.84 crore.

Development Plan fees and premiums are projected at ₹12,050 crore in 2026-27, up from the revised estimate of ₹11,153.75 crore in 2025-26. Property tax collections are budgeted at ₹7,000 crore for 2026-27, against the revised estimate of ₹6,200 crore for the current fiscal.

Other key contributors include water and sewage charges, at ₹2,393.46 crore, interest on investments at ₹2,572.23 crore, supervision charges at ₹3,298.45 crore, and grant-in-aid from the state government at ₹1,461.57 crore.

Receipts from the fire brigade department are pegged at ₹827 crore, roads and bridges at ₹575.66 crore, hospitals and medical colleges at ₹505.51 crore, licence department at ₹381.55 crore, and "others" at ₹4,895.49 crore, according to the budget papers.

The budget projects a surplus of ₹89.84 crore for 2026-27, compared to ₹60.65 crore in the 2025-26 estimate and ₹97.98 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal.

