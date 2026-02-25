Edit Profile
    Capex pegged at ₹48,164 crore in BMC's ₹80,952 crore budget

    Capex pegged at 48,164 crore in BMC’s 80,952 crore budget

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:29 PM IST
    PTI
    Mumbai, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has proposed a capital expenditure of 48,164.28 crore for 2026-27, an increase of about 11.59 per cent over 2025-26, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure and special projects.

    Capex pegged at ₹48,164 crore in BMC’s ₹80,952 crore budget
    Capex pegged at ₹48,164 crore in BMC’s ₹80,952 crore budget

    BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday tabled a 80,952.56 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 estimate of 74,427.41 crore for India's richest civic body.

    For 2025-26, capital expenditure was initially estimated at 43,162.23 crore but was revised downward to 39,159.51 crore. As of January 31 this year, actual capital expenditure stood at 22,425.16 crore.

    A major portion of the capital outlay for the next fiscal has been earmarked for core infrastructure. Capital expenditure under the A, B, E, G and T.A. heads, including improvement schemes, education fund, water supply and sewerage and tree authority, is pegged at 30,069.89 crore.

    Of this, 13,990 crore has been allocated for the Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road , sewage treatment plants and other infrastructure projects. Capital expenditure for special projects has been proposed at 4,104.39 crore.

    Internal temporary transfers are pegged at 13,765.74 crore in the coming fiscal.

    On the revenue side, the BMC expects total revenue income of 51,510.94 crore in 2026-27, up 19.35 per cent over the 2025-26 budget estimate of 43,159.40 crore and higher than the revised estimate of 46,778.12 crore.

    Compensation against octroi abolition remains the single largest revenue source, and is estimated at 15,550.02 crore for 2026-27, compared to 14,398.16 crore in 2025-26. Actual receipts under this head till January 31, 2026, stood at 11,981.84 crore.

    Development Plan fees and premiums are projected at 12,050 crore in 2026-27, up from the revised estimate of 11,153.75 crore in 2025-26. Property tax collections are budgeted at 7,000 crore for 2026-27, against the revised estimate of 6,200 crore for the current fiscal.

    Other key contributors include water and sewage charges, at 2,393.46 crore, interest on investments at 2,572.23 crore, supervision charges at 3,298.45 crore, and grant-in-aid from the state government at 1,461.57 crore.

    Receipts from the fire brigade department are pegged at 827 crore, roads and bridges at 575.66 crore, hospitals and medical colleges at 505.51 crore, licence department at 381.55 crore, and "others" at 4,895.49 crore, according to the budget papers.

    The budget projects a surplus of 89.84 crore for 2026-27, compared to 60.65 crore in the 2025-26 estimate and 97.98 crore in the revised estimate for the current fiscal.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

