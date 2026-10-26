Celebs should volunteer for noise pollution awareness, not seek payment: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday urged celebrities to volunteer for noise pollution awareness campaigns after the state informed it that some were demanding payment to participate. The court also asked authorities to step up awareness efforts in Mumbai’s slums, expressing concern over firecrackers being burst until 2am and the lack of outreach in these areas.

Calling for consistency in awareness and enforcement, the court said festivals should be celebrated while respecting the environment. (HT ARCHIVE)

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A division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Dr Neela Gokhale said celebrities should contribute to the public cause without the government spending taxpayers’ money on their participation.

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“We thought they were conscious about this but this (asking for payment) is their response? We think some of them should come forward to help the public cause. When you have police programs, all celebrities are there. But for them to spend 15 minutes for a special cause, they don’t want to do it,” the court said.

The bench added that prominent personalities who benefited from the city should voluntarily support campaigns aimed at protecting its residents and environment.

The observations came during a suo motu cognisance of noise pollution caused by religious processions in Mumbai and other cities across Maharashtra. The court has directed the state government, civic bodies and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to step up awareness campaigns through schools, public announcements, social media and messages displayed on buses, at bus stops and in trains.

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{{^usCountry}} During Monday’s hearing, advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the civic body was preparing to publicise a noise pollution helpline number through notices, social media and billboards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Monday’s hearing, advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the civic body was preparing to publicise a noise pollution helpline number through notices, social media and billboards. {{/usCountry}}

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While acknowledging the authorities’ efforts to spread awareness through schools, theatres and radio advertisements, the bench questioned whether the campaigns were reaching slum communities.

“We are worried about sensitising the slums? Those who are actually watching TVs, reading newspapers, going to schools know the impact of the matter, but what’s to be done in the slum area? There’s no single pocket where we don’t have slums. Corporators, who know these areas, should do something,” the bench said.

The court expressed particular concern over firecrackers being burst late into the night in slum areas, saying residents were suffering because of others’ disregard for noise regulations. It called for a mechanism to ensure announcements and awareness campaigns reached these neighbourhoods.

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Calling for consistency in awareness and enforcement, the court said festivals should be celebrated while respecting the environment.

“Every festival needs to be celebrated, but with the consciousness of our belonging to the environment also,” the bench said, calling on citizens and elected representatives to take collective responsibility for reducing noise pollution.