Central Railway to soon get Kavach 4.0

MUMBAI: The suburban section on the Central Railway (CR) will be among the few corridors that will get the upgraded version of Kavach 4.0, covering both Main and Harbour lines in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and on Kasara/Karjat/Panvel routes. The Kavach 4.0 was approved by the Research and Design wing of the Indian Railways, RDSO, in July this year. HT Image

According to CR officials, they have called tenders worth ₹140 crore for Mumbai, that will include designing, manufacturing and supply of Kavach 4.0. “We will begin work from the suburban section of Mumbai. We are looking at starting work in less than two months, and probably by early next year, it will be installed on the network. Only installing them in locomotives and Vande Bharat trains will remain,” said a senior CR official.

CR authorities will also simultaneously start work in Pune and Solapur divisions. All three divisions, including Mumbai, will cost around ₹350 crore.

Work will involve installation of RFID tags on tracks at every station, laying of optical fibre cables along the tracks, building telecom towers in the section, and equipment in every locomotive.

The Kavach 4.0 version is said to be a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways as it will cover all major features required for the diverse railway network. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system and a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order. It aids the loco pilot in running the train within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and, also, helps the train run safely during inclement weather. It will help reduce the probability of train collisions in block sections and on running lines at stations.

Western Railway is currently installing Kavach 3.2, an earlier version of this technology, on the Mumbai-Delhi corridor, as part of their work to operate 160 kmph semi high-speed trains in the near future.