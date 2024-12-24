MUMBAI: The crime branch of Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has arrested an alleged member of the chaddi baniyan gang from Jalna district, 21 years after he orchestrated a house break and looted a family, after assaulting and tying them up with ropes. Chaddi baniyan gang member arrested after 21 years on the run

The arrested accused has been identified as Baburao Anna Kale, who, according to police, had been hiding in a hut at his farm in Jalna. Police said that more than 10 cases are registered against him across the state, in which he is wanted for similar offences.

On January 9, 2003, he had led the gang to commit a daring robbery in a bungalow named Sai Kutir in Bolinj area of Virar West at around 1:30am. The gang robbed the occupants of the adjacent building, too. The Virar police had registered separate cases in connections with the two incidents under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the main accused in the two cases remained elusive.

The Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar Police commissioner recently ordered the crime branch units to take up all cases which have remained unsolved over the years, said a police officer. The crime branch team started investigation into the unsolved robberies and alerted their informers. On questioning the main accused Kale’s accomplices, who were arrested after the crime, crime branch got clues about his possible whereabouts. Accordingly, the team activated their informers in Jalna.

After about two months into the search, they got information that the accused was living in a farmhouse under a changed name. Based on the information, the team went to Jalna and took the accused into custody.

An officer from Virar police station said, “We have arrested the kingpin and are trying to arrest others involved in the crimes.”