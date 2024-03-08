Change in plan for Khar flyover annoys residents

Strap: They slam BMC, say proposed bridge will not connect to WEH and will lead to traffic chaos in Santacruz Mumbai, India - March 6, 2024: BMC and their consultants are giving an official presentation to Khar residence on proposed a flyover from SantaCruz East to West in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Residents of Santacruz and Khar have alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) changed the plan for a flyover that was supposed to connect the eastern part of Khar to its western part and informed them about it after floating a tender.

At a consultation meeting, organised by the civic body on Wednesday, residents said they have been holding meetings with BMC officials, conducting banner campaigns, and requesting the civic body since 2021 to build a flyover at the Khar subway. However, as per the new plan, the flyover from Khar West would not connect to the Western Express Highway (WEH) but would instead join a narrow road in Santacruz East, they claimed.

“The plan was changed without even talking to local residents. They changed the layout and now one arm of the bridge ends at a very narrow 7th road in Santacruz East, which does not make sense. How do they expect such heavy traffic heading from the west to east to go to WEH through this road?” asked Hemal Mehta, president of Santacruz East Residents’ Association. “The original plan was to rehabilitate slums and build a flyover leading to the highway.”

Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, founder of Mumbai North Central District Forum, said the proposal from the BMC’s bridges department is problematic; the suggested route deviates from what was decided during the forum’s consultation with residents of Bandra West and East.

“The route fails to address the crucial need for traffic decongestion on the east side of Khar subway to and from WEH and to provide smooth flow of movement from the west side of Khar subway directly to WEH (south or north bound),” he said.

Karnani further said the current plan will lead to heavy traffic around the Vakola junction. “It is imperative that the BMC clears encroachments on the Golibar side and adheres to the originally proposed plan for a more effective solution.”

Architect Raghavanand Haridas, secretary, Relief Road Housing Society Association, said he will go through the drawing and also visit the narrow roads.

Former corporator Asif Zakaria wrote to the BMC on Wednesday saying the floated tender is not only costly but also opens up only two roads for this connectivity. He instead suggested that a flyover be built in Khar West near the subway (or Gaiety cinema) till WEH via Bandra Terminus. “Fourteen different options of connectivity will open, and people will also save money due to a shorter distance.”

Despite multiple attempts, Vivek Kalyankar, chief engineer bridges (additional charge), could not be contacted for a comment.

A BMC official, present at the meeting on Wednesday, refused to comment saying they are not allowed to talk to the media.