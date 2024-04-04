CIDCO plans integrated logistics park in Uran, PAPs oppose

URAN: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is developing an Integrated Logistics Park (ILP) in Uran. The project is crucial for the region with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) expanding and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) coming up soon. Navi Mumbai, India - March 3, 2023:Parking beneath high tension wire line by CIDCO bhavan at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Though CIDCO had planned the project a few years back, it has now picked up pace along with the other mega projects in the region, however, villagers whose land will be acquired for the project are opposing it by putting forth several demands. According to a CIDCO official, “The project is planned over around 750 hectares of land at Chirle Belondkar in Pushpak Nagar node. We have called tenders for the techno-economic feasibility study and master plan preparation for the development of the ILP.”

In 2021, CIDCO first proposed to acquire land at Mouje Chirle Taluka Uran under the Navi Mumbai Project offering CIDCO’s 22.5% developed land as compensation scheme. It had issued a public notice regarding the land proposed for acquisition in the Belondkar areas of Dadar Pada, Dhutum, Chirle, Gaothan, Jambhulpada, Veshvi and Dighode.

“Discussions had been held with the villagers to encourage them to hand over their land to CIDCO. They explained the benefits of the 22.5% scheme and assured that they will be given compensatory land in the developed Ulwe node,” a CIDCO official said.

The region’s farmers have, however, opposed the land acquisition which delayed the project for the past couple of years. Advocate Suresh Thakur, president of several PAP organisations, who has been leading the opposition on the logistics park and led delegations on it to CIDCO, said, “Our houses in the gaothans have been built over generations as our families expanded. There has not been any survey done since the British era. They will be deemed illegal once CIDCO acquires the land. We cannot allow them to take away our land, houses, and our livelihood. CIDCO should first regularize them and issue property cards to the villagers.”

Thakur has held discussions with CIDO to have all the land acquired under the central government’s Land Acquisition Act 2013 which refers to acquisition for public use. “It will give us four times the market rate for our land and 20% developed land along with other benefits including employment,” he said.

“CIDCO cannot just think of projects and take away our land. We are the owners, the sons of the soil. We shall oppose any forced acquisition, until our demands are met, and we get justice. The PAPs are alert now,” Thakur said. CIDCO did not offer any comments officially.