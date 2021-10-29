Citizens travelling abroad for tourism can take second dose of Covid vaccine after 28 days

After the students, patients, people travelling for work, now the tourists going abroad will be able to take their second dose after completion of 28 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has announced.

The BMC has allowed reducing the gap for the second dose of Covishield to 28 days against the requisite period of 84 days. The BMC said that the decision was taken after the repeated requests they have been getting after the unlock.

According to BMC, those citizens of the age 18 years and above, must have a valid passport to avail of this concession. Post-vaccination of such citizens, the passport number will be included in the vaccination certificate. The circular issued by the BMC states that the coordinating officer (nodal officer) at the vaccination centres will certify the application in the prescribed form from the beneficiaries and upload it on the Co-WIN system.

Earlier two months ago, the BMC had decided to reduce the vaccine gap for those citizens having to travel for availing treatment services for any health problem or foreign national who has to return to their country or any such circumstances, in which foreign travel may be unavoidable. In such cases, a dispensation of the second dose vaccination before the mandatory period of 84 days after the first dose, is being considered currently.

Further, on June 7 this year, the Central government had issued a circular allowing the minimum time gap to be reduced to 28 days for a second dose of Covishield from the existing 84 days for students going abroad, those travelling for work or going to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, on Friday 49,052 citizens were vaccinated taking the total count to 14,065,579 and 5,262,647 citizens are fully vaccinated. The BMC plans to vaccinate the entire adult eligible population of 9.2 million by February 2022.