MUMBAI: Under soaring high temperatures, the city is ‘very likely’ to see light rain or thunderstorm on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department Mumbai (IMD). However, this will not provide much needed relief from excessive heat. City may see light rain today and tomorrow

“There is a cyclonic circulation in lower tropospheric levels over Marathwada and neighbourhood,” said Sushma Nair, scientist, IMD. “In view of the weather in interior parts of Maharashtra, Mumbai may get light rains, while Thane will receive intense rains.”

As per IMD’s district forecast, a yellow alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad, which indicates light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds at 30-40 kilometre per hour. Nashik is expected to see hailstorms.

If the city witnesses rains, it will be categorised as pre-monsoon rains. “Any shower between March 1 to May 31 is the official pre-monsoon period,” explained Nair.

On Monday, the Santacruz weather observatory saw maximum temperature of 33.2°C and minimum temperature of 24°C which was 1.2°C above normal while the coastal observatory in Colaba recorded maximum temperature of 32.7°C and minimum temperature of 25.2°C which was 1.2°C above normal.

The showers will not lead to any changes in weather. The temperatures will remain between 32°C to 34°C as forecasted. “However, because of moisture in the atmosphere, the minimum temperature will rise up to 25­°C.”