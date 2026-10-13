Mumbai, The Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a fishing vessel along with its seven crew members for alleged diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast, officials said on Tuesday.

Coast Guard seizes fishing boat for suspected diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast

The operation was undertaken in the early hours of Monday, the Coast Guard said.

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During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel confessed to receiving about 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea. It also came to light that the crew had discharged around 500 litres of the contraband overboard during the chase in a desperate bid to destroy evidence, it said.

"In a swift and coordinated maritime operation, the ICG apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast," the Coast Guard said.

Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse. During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel operating near a merchant vessel, the maritime security agency said.

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{{^usCountry}} "Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the IFB failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive manoeuvres. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel," the Coast Guard said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the IFB failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive manoeuvres. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel," the Coast Guard said. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the tactical interception, a specialised boarding party carried out extensive rummaging of the boat.

During the preliminary investigation, the master of the vessel confessed to receiving approximately 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea. Furthermore, it was revealed that the crew had discharged around 500 litres overboard during the chase, it said.

All relevant operational documents and six mobile phones were confiscated by the boarding team to aid further inquiry, the Coast Guard said.

The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation has been initiated involving the ICG, Indian Navy, State Intelligence Bureau and the police.

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The Coast Guard added that the successful interception highlights its heightened vigilance and rapid response capabilities in curbing unauthorised and illegal activities along the western coast.

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