Coast Guard to build residential tower in Worli, ship repair facility at Ratnagiri

Mumbai: The Coast Guard – which recently demolished its ten-storey residential building at Worli – is coming up with a command centre and residential tower at the location. The proposal for the same was cleared in the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) meeting held in March and the minutes were released earlier this month. HT Image

“This previous building housed offices of senior officers. It had become weak and hence was pulled down. Apart from residential facilities, a command centre will be built here,” Coast Guard Commandant General (West) Manoj Baadkar said.

The proposed 29-storeyed building will be constructed on a plot area of 2670.93 square metres. At present, the western seaboard office, the west command and district headquarters function from a three-storeyed building in the Worli-Koliwada area.

Sources in the Coast Guard said that the building in Worli-Koliwada will also be demolished and a new tower will come up there.

The Coast Guard will also set up a ship repair facility adjacent to Mirya Bay, Bhagwati Bunder at Ratnagiri along the Arabian Sea. They have envisaged constructing a jetty for repairing ships and other associated buildings to carry out regular maintenance of ships, boats, etc. The Indian Coast Guard has offered this task to Military Engineering Services.

The land allotted for this facility is about 25,000 square metres. “Mangroves are present only at 1,150 metre North East and 3,200 metre South East. It exists outside the project boundary, hence there would be no impact on the greenery. However, regular monitoring may be carried out to ensure that the health of the mangrove is in sound condition,” states the proposal of the Indian Coast Guard.