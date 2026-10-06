Mumbai, The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the institution of a "Chief Minister's Bravery Medal" for police officers and personnel who display courage and take risks while performing their duties.

Courageous cops to get bravery medal, ₹50,000 reward in Maharashtra

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A three-tier committee mechanism will be constituted to select recipients of the award, which will carry a cash prize of ₹50,000, a medal and a citation, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The performance of police personnel during the year will be considered, starting from January 1, and the awards will be announced on the eve of Maharashtra Day on May 1 and presented by the chief minister.

In another decision, the Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, increased the annual excavation limit for the Vadar community engaged in traditional stone-breaking and excavation activities from 200 brass to 500 brass.

The decision will provide increased relief in royalty payable on minor minerals.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Rules, 1968, and gave a nod to CM SRISTHI to promote innovative technology and research in higher education institutions.

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{{^usCountry}} The scheme will be implemented through all public universities, government higher and technical education institutions, government polytechnics, the Institute of Chemical Technology , Mumbai, College of Engineering and Technology University, Pune, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme will be implemented through all public universities, government higher and technical education institutions, government polytechnics, the Institute of Chemical Technology , Mumbai, College of Engineering and Technology University, Pune, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Raigad, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Cabinet has also formulated a comprehensive policy to provide compensation in cases of unnatural death in police custody.

It has increased the honorarium of employees of aided hostels run by voluntary organisations under the Social Justice Department. The honorarium of superintendents, cooks, helpers and watchmen will be increased, benefiting employees working in around 2,388 aided hostels in the state.

The Cabinet has also hiked the assistance under the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Swadhar Yojana, which will benefit Scheduled Caste and neo-Buddhist students studying in Classes 11 and 12 and pursuing professional and non-professional courses after Class 12, who are eligible for admission to government hostels but do not get admission despite applying.

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It has also made changes in the allowances under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Swayam Yojana for students from tribal communities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.