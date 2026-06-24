MUMBAI: Refusing bail to an accused in a ₹3.5-crore elephant ivory trafficking case, a sessions court has observed that crimes involving endangered wildlife pose a continuing threat to species survival and must be viewed more seriously than ordinary criminal offences. Court denies bail in ₹3.5-core elephant tusk trafficking case, cites extinction threat

Additional Sessions Judge Nitin V. Jiwane on Monday rejected the application filed by Sandeep Randhir Bidlaan, one of five men accused of attempting to sell elephant tusks allegedly worth ₹3.5 crore during a police trap operation in Chembur in April.

According to the prosecution, officers raided a lodging house after receiving information about a planned ivory sale and recovered tusks weighing 11 kg and 20.6 kg. Four men were arrested at the scene and a fifth was later held during the investigation.

Seeking bail, Bidlaan argued that the tusks did not belong to him and sought bail on the grounds that the investigation had been completed and a charge sheet had already been filed. He contended that there was no likelihood of tampering with evidence and that continued incarceration served no purpose.

Prosecutors opposed the plea, claiming the accused were caught “red-handed” while attempting to sell the ivory. They also cited WhatsApp chats and photographs allegedly linking the accused to the proposed sale. They further argued that releasing the accused could endanger witnesses and hamper the trial.

Rejecting the plea, the court said offences under the Wildlife Protection Act required a stricter punishment. “Despite best efforts of the Governments across the world, poaching of wildlife and injured animals is still growing and some of the endangered species are on the verge of extinction,” the court said.

The judge further held that trafficking or attempting to sell elephant tusks was a serious offence and that the filing of a charge sheet alone was not sufficient to justify bail.